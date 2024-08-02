Preserving Local Identity with Urban Renewal and Innovation in São Paulo

Urban renewal projects generally involve large-scale demolitions, resulting in the erasure of local historical identity and generating a massive amount of waste, along with the transportation of new materials for construction. Some projects, however, bring new perspectives and showcase different ways of doing things. This is the case of LAPI—an abbreviation for "Largo" and "Pinheiros"—, an example of urban occupation and requalification that respects local identity and promotes a new experience of urban space occupation by rethinking it based on its pre-existing elements. With architecture by SuperLimão and master planning by Spol, the project occupies an area of 20,000 m² and encompasses 29 properties distributed across three blocks in a traditional neighborhood in the West Zone of São Paulo. It is located at a strategic point where the city's main roads intersect, offering views of the thousands of people that circulate around it on a daily basis. We spoke with Thiago Rodrigues, architect and partner at the firm, about the challenges and opportunities of working on a project of this type.

Acquired by a real estate development company, the properties that comprise LAPI will, by the end of the project, form a mixed-use complex with stores, restaurants, apartments, and office spaces, blending retrofits and new constructions while prioritizing connection and enjoyment within the blocks. This integrates with the main transport hub in the region and establishes an important outdoor space.

The idea is for the neighborhood to gradually integrate these new uses of space so that this flow—starting from LAPI and expanding beyond the block—contributes to improving urban safety, social interaction, and the much-desired revitalization of Largo da Batata.

The São Paulo-based firm already has several remodeling and retrofit projects in its portfolio. Thiago notes that "reform projects are based on the principle of reusing an existing structure and adapting it to a new use. The reduction of waste generated during construction, along with the lower need for new structures, and the reduced energy impact are the basic principles that guide the project." Furthermore, this creates space for different appropriations of the space, the mix of pre-existing elements with modern and efficient solutions, as well as unusual approaches and opportunities that would hardly be created in a traditional project.

However, working with an established structure brings enormous additional complexity. Complex projects like LAPI require meticulous planning and flexible execution. According to Rodrigues, "One must start with a good cadastral survey, structural inspections, and intense cost control to create comparisons between the different solutions that can be adopted in the project." The architect also emphasizes the importance of being prepared for adversities and the need for flexibility in the project so that changes do not affect the initial concept and the target deadline. "Modular solutions and the adoption of clear parameters, such as a descriptive memorial guide, facilitate decision-making throughout the project. It is crucial for all teams involved to be engaged, working in sync and with the necessary readiness to adapt solutions as challenges arise, maintaining the cohesion of the initial concept."

Another challenge was related to the regularization of the properties with the city council. "There were many properties in different stages of regularization with the city council. Different construction phases and a lot of irregularities. We had a study of each property document regarding the situation of each one," explains Rodrigues. Despite the intention to maintain many existing structures, it was necessary to adapt basic infrastructures and ensure accessibility, requiring various versions of the project to make it viable.

A remarkable feature of LAPI is the reuse of demolition materials. For this, communication with the demolition teams had to be intense, and the process much more careful to be able to separate certain items amidst so much material. The materials that could be reused, such as fixtures, doors, and frames not destined for renovation, were donated in a first sorting process, carried out in conjunction with the consultancy responsible for the Leed Communities certification. A significant portion of these materials, including roof structures and ceramic tiles, was stored for use in later phases of the project. Additionally, doors and frames that fit the new proposal were carefully selected to be reused in the project itself.

Whole bricks were also selected to reconstruct exposed brick masonry. We used all the tiles as aggregate in the composition of the concrete floor slabs with Concresteel. And the wood from the roof structures was used to make benches and tables that are part of the furniture in the internal plazas.

The LAPI project exemplifies how the reuse of existing structures and the adoption of sustainable practices can redefine urban occupation, offering a replicable model for revitalizing underutilized areas. "The strategy of occupying and requalifying spaces by utilizing existing properties can serve as an effective method of redefining other regions of the city," highlights Thiago Rodrigues, underscoring the transformative potential of this approach in broader urban contexts.

