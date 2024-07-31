Pablo Luna: "Bamboo Has Been an Incredible Teacher for Me"

Architecture is about passion, that often turns into a lifelong journey of discovery. From places, materials, techniques, style or programs, through our interview series we’ve uncovered individual stories that show the many facets of architecture. One of our focuses has been in Indonesia, where we’ve found a new generation of architects dealing with the challenges of one of the world’s largest countries, driving innovation connected to an ever present nature and particular culture.

Such is the case of Pablo Luna, a Chilean born architect who found himself in the island of Bali, exploring and learning the possibilities of bamboo alongside a diverse group of architects and designers, developing a deep understanding of the symbiotic relationship between nature and built environments. His designs are characterized by their harmonious integration with the surrounding landscape, a testament to his belief in the power of architecture to enhance and coexist with nature. As we delve into this interview, we will explore the philosophies that drive his creative process, the challenges he has faced, his jewelry atelier, and his vision for the future of architecture, with an open mindset.