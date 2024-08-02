Bonsai House / Estudio Primitivo González | eGa

+ 31

Houses • Thailand Architects: Studio Miti

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 330 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2022

Photographs Photographs: Spaceshift Studio

Lead Team: Padirmkiat Sukkan

Design Team: Kitipat Homsuwan, Waranyoo Chunwong

Country: Thailand

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Inspired by the hobby of growing bonsai trees, this initiative has created a learning space where enthusiasts can converse and meet in Ratchaburi, Thailand. The project activities are a coffee shop, a learning area, and accommodation.

The project is located at the front of the old house, utilizing the open space in front that was once the front garden adjacent to the road. The architect designed an L-shaped building, leaving an open space that integrates with part of the original house's area. This arrangement enhances efficiency and prevents the old house from feeling cramped. Additionally, large trees are planted to provide shade, keeping the building cool at all times. The building is elevated above the road level to ensure visibility and easy recognition by the public. This project aims to avoid using air conditioning in the coffee shop and learning areas, thus elevating the building to maximize the cooling effect of natural breezes.

The Yellow Trumpet tree was chosen to be a part of this architectural piece due to its dense foliage and seasonal blossoms, which add interest to the building in different seasons. Additionally, the shade provided by this tree creates a pleasant and functional light and shadow environment for daytime use. The yellow trumpet tree also serves as a natural construction material for this architectural piece.

Using a white steel structure makes the building appear light, airy, and compatible with other materials. The wide column spans allow for flexible use of the space. The architect aimed to maintain the home's character by developing the roof's slope to align with the sun's direction. The building's functional areas are well-connected with the outdoor space, ensuring continuity and a pleasant, shaded environment.