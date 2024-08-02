Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2024 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Cultural Architecture
  4. Germany
  5. LOGL Competence Center / lohrmann architekten

LOGL Competence Center / lohrmann architekten

Save

LOGL Competence Center / lohrmann architekten - Exterior PhotographyLOGL Competence Center / lohrmann architekten - Exterior Photography, FacadeLOGL Competence Center / lohrmann architekten - Interior Photography, Dining room, Windows, ChairLOGL Competence Center / lohrmann architekten - Interior Photography, ShelvingLOGL Competence Center / lohrmann architekten - More Images+ 18

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Cultural Architecture, Library, Offices
Weil der Stadt, Germany
  • Project Team: lohrmann architekten
  • City: Weil der Stadt
  • Country: Germany
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
LOGL Competence Center / lohrmann architekten - Exterior Photography
© Mr. Volker Schrank

Text description provided by the architects. The LOGL project, in its conception and implementation, illustrates a particular degree of complexity and diversity in the application of contemporary and sustainable timber construction topics. Both industrially manufactured products with great scalability and traditional niche products are used, thus demonstrating a wide range of possibilities. The aim is also to raise awareness of the use of hardwoods in contemporary timber construction. In addition, the use of niche products from the large variety of wood species in Baden-Württemberg is intended to contribute to preserving the tradition of using timber from orchards and mixed forests.

Save this picture!
LOGL Competence Center / lohrmann architekten - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Mr. Volker Schrank
Save this picture!
LOGL Competence Center / lohrmann architekten - Image 13 of 23
Ground Floor Plan
Save this picture!
LOGL Competence Center / lohrmann architekten - Interior Photography, Dining room, Windows, Chair
© Mr. Volker Schrank

Furthermore, there is a special focus on sustainability, which is expressed in the form of regional value chains and the greatest possible use of the renewable raw material wood. In order to protect resources, every component is questioned and optimized according to the principle of sustainability. For example, the commercially available coarse particle board (OSB board) is to be replaced by a glue-free GFM board. An energy-efficient zero-emission concept, consisting of a heat pump, PV system, and decentralized ventilation system, requires the building to generate the required energy and heat itself. The primary energy requirement of the building is significantly reduced.

Save this picture!
LOGL Competence Center / lohrmann architekten - Interior Photography, Shelving
© Mr. Volker Schrank
Save this picture!
LOGL Competence Center / lohrmann architekten - Image 16 of 23
Section - Graphical
Save this picture!
LOGL Competence Center / lohrmann architekten - Interior Photography, Closet, Table, Windows
© Mr. Volker Schrank

The type of field barn that characterizes the cultural landscape is interpreted in a contemporary way in the project and the diversity of the material wood is shown in a wide range of possibilities. Due to the building's intended purpose as an educational center, the association's educational mission, and its use as a seminar building with a publicly accessible specialist library, a high frequency of visits and use is to be expected. This offers the opportunity to convey the complex topics of sustainable timber construction to a wide range of interested parties and to make them tangible.

Save this picture!
LOGL Competence Center / lohrmann architekten - Image 7 of 23
© Mr. Volker Schrank

All building materials used are used consciously and in a resource-saving manner so that the proportion of solid wood is reduced to a necessary level. The complex joining and mixing of different wood materials, from prefabricated industrial products to niche products, enables the optimized use of materials in relation to the specific requirements within the respective components. The diverse use of sustainable, regional wood building materials with short value chains not only strengthens classic wood construction but also takes into account the tradition of using timber from orchards and mixed forests. Mixing and displaying the possible uses and qualities of a wide variety of wood types in one project is intended to show that the entire spectrum of resources can be used in a balanced distribution.

Save this picture!
LOGL Competence Center / lohrmann architekten - Exterior Photography
© Mr. Volker Schrank

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Weil der Stadt, Germany

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
lohrmann architekten
Office

Material

Wood

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCultural ArchitectureLibraryOfficesGermany

Materials and Tags

WoodProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCultural ArchitectureLibraryOfficesGermany
Cite: "LOGL Competence Center / lohrmann architekten" 02 Aug 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1019488/logl-competence-center-lohrmann-architekten> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest CountersCheck the latest CountersCheck the latest Counters

Check the latest Counters

Check the latest ChairsCheck the latest ChairsCheck the latest Chairs

Check the latest Chairs

Top #Tags