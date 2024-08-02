LOGL Competence Center / lohrmann architekten

+ 18

Project Team: lohrmann architekten

City: Weil der Stadt

Country: Germany

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The LOGL project, in its conception and implementation, illustrates a particular degree of complexity and diversity in the application of contemporary and sustainable timber construction topics. Both industrially manufactured products with great scalability and traditional niche products are used, thus demonstrating a wide range of possibilities. The aim is also to raise awareness of the use of hardwoods in contemporary timber construction. In addition, the use of niche products from the large variety of wood species in Baden-Württemberg is intended to contribute to preserving the tradition of using timber from orchards and mixed forests.

Furthermore, there is a special focus on sustainability, which is expressed in the form of regional value chains and the greatest possible use of the renewable raw material wood. In order to protect resources, every component is questioned and optimized according to the principle of sustainability. For example, the commercially available coarse particle board (OSB board) is to be replaced by a glue-free GFM board. An energy-efficient zero-emission concept, consisting of a heat pump, PV system, and decentralized ventilation system, requires the building to generate the required energy and heat itself. The primary energy requirement of the building is significantly reduced.

The type of field barn that characterizes the cultural landscape is interpreted in a contemporary way in the project and the diversity of the material wood is shown in a wide range of possibilities. Due to the building's intended purpose as an educational center, the association's educational mission, and its use as a seminar building with a publicly accessible specialist library, a high frequency of visits and use is to be expected. This offers the opportunity to convey the complex topics of sustainable timber construction to a wide range of interested parties and to make them tangible.

All building materials used are used consciously and in a resource-saving manner so that the proportion of solid wood is reduced to a necessary level. The complex joining and mixing of different wood materials, from prefabricated industrial products to niche products, enables the optimized use of materials in relation to the specific requirements within the respective components. The diverse use of sustainable, regional wood building materials with short value chains not only strengthens classic wood construction but also takes into account the tradition of using timber from orchards and mixed forests. Mixing and displaying the possible uses and qualities of a wide variety of wood types in one project is intended to show that the entire spectrum of resources can be used in a balanced distribution.