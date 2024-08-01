Piraeus Tower / PILA

+ 50

Façade Common Areas Architect: PILA Studio

Project Team: Ilias Papageorgiou, Christina Papalexandri, Silena Patsalidou, Iacovina Kontiza, Konstantinos Voutoufianakis Petropoulos, Marina Avouri, Eleni Nikolaou

Retail Architect: ASPA KST

Original Architects 1975: I. Vikelas, G. Molfesis, A. Loizou

Geotechnical Survey / Retain Design: H. Lamaris

Survey Design: AKSM

Lighting Design And Daylight Analysis: Danilof

Client: Prodea Investments, EBRD, Dimand

General Contractor : Terna

Refurbishment: Exinos

Façade Engineer: Eckersley O’ Callaghan

Commissioning: VPC

City: Piraeus

Country: Greece

Text description provided by the architects. Piraeus Tower officially opened its doors to tenants and visitors on the 4th of June in the port city of Piraeus. It is the first green highrise in Greece that throughout the last four years was brought back to life and an architectural icon which marks the starting point of the Athenian Riviera. PILA was the winner of an invited competition to redesign the facade of Piraeus Tower in 2020, now achieving the completion of the most ambitious project of the international architecture practice based in Athens. They are also the designers of all interior common spaces accessible to office visitors and tenants. Piraeus Tower is redeveloped into a contemporary, fully accessible, sustainable landmark. Soaring 88 metres into the sky and covering a gross built area of 34.623 sqm at a plot of 3.842 sqm, it is a mixed-use building with public open spaces and a contemporary workplace. The first three levels of retail are already leased to Zara, Zara Home, and JD Sports, while the third and fourth floors will offer F&B by Nice n’ Easy, and a gym operated by Athlesis. The office levels above will host 2.000 people and are occupied by anchor tenants Dialectica, NorthStandard and V Group of Companies among others. The office fit-out for V Group’s headquarters on the 22nd top floor is also designed by PILA studio.

As the tallest structure at the port of Piraeus in Attica, and the second tallest building in Greece, its presence dominates the image of the port for five decades. Being dormant since 1975, the City of Piraeus with a consortium of investors, transformed the inactive structure into a mixed-use tall building, of which PILA designed its new facade for the ‘rebirth’ of Piraeus Tower. The proposal engages with the multiple scales of experience whereby one perceives the tower: a visual marker on the skyline, intriguing from up close, heartening from the sea.

Dimitris Andriopoulos, CEO of Piraeus Tower and Dimand, stated: «In 2020, we collaborated with PILA Studio, which was selected to redesign the facade of the Piraeus Tower. Over the past four years, their innovative design and dedication have resulted in a facade that has been recognised as the best in the world for 2024. Through collective effort and the commitment of every stakeholder and employee involved, we have revitalized this pivotal site in our city, dormant for nearly half a century. Piraeus Tower inaugurated just weeks ago, has already become a bustling hub, housing prestigious tenants and employing thousands, thus injecting vitality into the area. This development not only adds substantial value but also solidifies Piraeus as a thriving economic epicentre. We extend our heartfelt appreciation to all contributors, from our esteemed partners to the dedicated workforce, whose combined efforts have made this transformation possible. This project sets a new standard for urban revitalization in Greece. It raises the bar for future developments nationwide, positioning Piraeus as a symbol of Greece’s economic dynamism and growth trajectory.”

PILA’s design of the new facade was achieved to transform the structure of the tower into a dynamic landmark that reflects the vibrant energy of the aspiring district of Piraeus. Besides being a global transportation hub, Piraeus is heralded as one of the most exciting neighbourhoods in Attica for living, working, and culture. The architectural proposal envisions a structure that is visually intriguing and incorporates strategies designed to drastically reduce energy consumption. “The rejuvenation of Piraeus Tower exemplifies adaptive reuse at its finest. By reimagining existing structures, we can transform our city into a more sustainable and livable environment,” says Ilias Papageorgiou and Christina Papalexandri. A shading structure consisting of vertical and horizontal overhangs encloses the tower. Each vertical fin is horizontally displaced from one floor to the next, creating a spring pattern that wraps around the building. The pattern appears to gently slide from one facade to another, with the resulting visual effect of the facade wrapping around the tower like an immense piece of fabric. This dynamic pattern appears different from various locations, creating a rich visual experience that is constantly transforming, depending on where one is standing. The facade lighting designed by Thanos Danilof features sequences of colours and luminous intensities that were developed on all the fins of the Tower and help make the iconic beacon seen at night in the port city. While on special occasions such as the welcoming of the Olympic Flame, the facade is lit with unique colours, the permanent sequence features a warm white colour. This was chosen after studies were conducted for the best environmental conditions to have a mild intensity that protects against light pollution and energy consumption. The energy required to light up the tower each night is equal to the energy consumed by two home A/C units.

The emblematic building aims to be the first LEED Platinum-certified tower in Greece and has enrolled in the WELL Core TM programme to ensure the health and wellbeing of its tenants and end-users with an additional A++ EPC rating. The project adopted principles of circular economy by separating pre-existing glazing and aluminium from the rest of the removed facade elements to be sent to Saint-Gobain in Romania for recycling and returned to Greece for reuse. 126 tonnes of glass were recycled. Every floor can be independently operated according to the needs of each tenant through smart systems (BMS). The rooftop has 500 sqm of installed photovoltaic panels, and the building operates the most up-to-date cooling and heating systems. The basements offer 44 parking and charging spaces, as well as three generators to support potential power cuts and six water tanks to reuse collected greywater. The Tower is accessible by all mass means of transport, allowing occupiers and visitors to both commute to the building and easily access boats, trains and aeroplanes for their time off.

On 04 June 2024, Piraeus Tower filled the sky with brilliance, during a night of celebrations when the building was illuminated in the colours of the sky and the sea for the grand opening. The formal inauguration by the Municipality of Piraeus was in the presence of the Prime Minister of Greece, representatives of Piraeus Tower S.A. -the implementing entity of the project consisting of DIMAND, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), and Prodea Investments-, and all stakeholders of this ambitious renovation development scheme. The event featured a spectacle from 370 drones, a laser show, a performance by the Athens Philharmonic Orchestra and fireworks. As part of the Piraeus Tower project, PILA has designed an elevated walkway that spans from Karaiskaki Square to the park across from the tower. The purpose of this walkway is to improve the urban experience and connectivity around the tower. The walkway runs atop the port fence, providing unobstructed views of the port. Beyond a typical walkway, it features seating areas for enjoying the view and incorporates green spaces for a more pleasant experience. The facade design of ‘Piraeus Tower’ by PILA Architecture Studio has been awarded a 2024 CTBUH Facade Award of Excellence and will be presented at the Barbican Centre in London on the 23rd of September 2024.