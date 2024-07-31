Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
Geleyara Goodu House / Avani Mudra Design

Geleyara Goodu House / Avani Mudra Design - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadeGeleyara Goodu House / Avani Mudra Design - Interior Photography, Table, Windows, Chair, BeamGeleyara Goodu House / Avani Mudra Design - Image 4 of 25Geleyara Goodu House / Avani Mudra Design - Image 5 of 25

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses
Bengaluru, India
  • IT: Wipro
  • City: Bengaluru
  • Country: India
Geleyara Goodu House / Avani Mudra Design - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Shamanth Patil J

Text description provided by the architects. The genesis of this project starts with a unique brief to build individual homes for four friends with a unified identity. In their own words, “design four homes within a large house”. 

The client approached us with a set of five plots, each measuring 2400 sqft, within a gated community located on the outskirts of Bengaluru. The sites were sandwiched between two parallel roads with independent access, slightly contoured with minimal vegetation. The plot in the center, hinging the other four plots, had a beautiful well, grown tree around which the story of “Geleyara Goodu” unfolds, which literally translates to “ resting nest for friends.”

Geleyara Goodu House / Avani Mudra Design - Image 4 of 25
© Shamanth Patil J
Geleyara Goodu House / Avani Mudra Design - Image 18 of 25
Exploded Isometric View

As a response to the context, to negotiate site levels, independent garages are placed in the lower level, with part fill, the ground plane is modulated so as to have a high podium. The raised plinth eliminated a necessity for compound wall, also enhanced the visual appeal. The elevated datum ensures enough privacy with better visual connect to outside, along with holding all the built form together. 

Geleyara Goodu House / Avani Mudra Design - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Shamanth Patil J
Geleyara Goodu House / Avani Mudra Design - Image 15 of 25
Plan - Ground Floor
Geleyara Goodu House / Avani Mudra Design - Image 10 of 25
© Shamanth Patil J
Geleyara Goodu House / Avani Mudra Design - Interior Photography, Table, Windows, Chair, Beam
© Shamanth Patil J

Common parking flanked by a narrow guarded entry to the entire development reiterates the notion of “oneness”.  A non-ceremonial entry detached from road edge, modulated with the series of gradual steps, meandering through a dense landscape evokes a sense of suspense before landing on to the elevated common plaza.

Geleyara Goodu House / Avani Mudra Design - Image 9 of 25
© Shamanth Patil J
Geleyara Goodu House / Avani Mudra Design - Image 21 of 25
Perspective
Geleyara Goodu House / Avani Mudra Design - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair, Wood, Windows
© Shamanth Patil J

At a site plan level, the houses are layered around the central common green, which acts as a unifying element. Public spaces on the inner ring and private on the periphery gave us a flexibility to dematerialize the inner envelope with extensive use of glass, so as to establish the seamless connect with the landscape and with other adjacent units. The outer ring of private zone, relatively non porous with minimal fenestration making it lot more secure.

Geleyara Goodu House / Avani Mudra Design - Image 7 of 25
© Shamanth Patil J
Geleyara Goodu House / Avani Mudra Design - Image 19 of 25
Massing Diagram

As a unit, It’s a simple 2 bay plan with living, dining areas straddled across a private court overlooking a central green, kitchen, staircase  core  and guest bedroom in the other bay in ground floor. As on climbs on the first floor lands on to a vestibule, doubles up as informal study with bay window seating overlooking the central court,  leading on to two large bedrooms on either side with their own large open to sky private terraces.

Geleyara Goodu House / Avani Mudra Design - Image 5 of 25
© Shamanth Patil J

The interiors are kept minimal and simple, using Kota and Jaisalmer stone as flooring, balanced with exposed cement surfaces with wood as an accent. The large wood finish UPVC windows, along with cement-plastered white walls and concrete under the soffit, constitute the exterior facade. The landscape in the foreground blurs the boundaries and softens the overall massing. Large overhanging roofs work as shading elements, enhancing the overall intent of dispersed habitable space under one large parasol, creating a “world within a world”, a cozy nest in a faraway tree.

Geleyara Goodu House / Avani Mudra Design - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Shamanth Patil J

Avani Mudra Design
Concrete

Cite: "Geleyara Goodu House / Avani Mudra Design" 31 Jul 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1019451/geleyara-goodu-house-avani-mudra-design> ISSN 0719-8884

