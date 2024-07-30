Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
  Torrey View Buildings / Flad Architects

Torrey View Buildings / Flad Architects

Torrey View Buildings / Flad Architects - Image 2 of 27Torrey View Buildings / Flad Architects - Exterior Photography, Facade, WindowsTorrey View Buildings / Flad Architects - Image 4 of 27Torrey View Buildings / Flad Architects - Image 5 of 27Torrey View Buildings / Flad Architects - More Images+ 22

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Offices, Commercial Architecture
San Diego, United States
  • Architects: Flad Architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  515000 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Jason O'Rear
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Terrazzo & Marble, Sherwin-Williams, Unika Vaev, 9Wood, Arizona Tile, Armstrong Ceilings, Benjamin Moore, Bobrick, CTL leather, Caesarstone, Calico Wallpaper, Camira, CertainTeed, Concrete Collaborative, Crane Composites, Creative Materials Corporation, Cristacurva, DDS, FilzFelt, Gatekeepers, +19
  • Design Team: Philip Ra - Design Principal, Joseph Marshall - Principal in Charge
  • General Constructing: Clark Construction
  • Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Coffman Engineers
  • Engineering & Consulting > Mep: tk1sc
  • Landscape Architecture: Bionic Landscape
  • Engineering & Consulting > Civil: Michael Baker International
  • Engineering & Consulting > Lighting: Luma Lighting Design
  • Engineering & Consulting > Other: Argento Graham
  • City: San Diego
  • Country: United States
Torrey View Buildings / Flad Architects - Image 2 of 27
© Jason O'Rear

Text description provided by the architects. Offering exceptional views of the Pacific Ocean and its surrounding natural landscape from every point on the site, Breakthrough Properties’ Torrey View Development works in tandem with its environment to express its own character while echoing the site’s layered geologic formations in its coffered façade. The steeply graded window panels establish its dynamic, tessellated signature envelope. Seeking to create flexible, daylight-infused interior floor plates that maximize energy efficiency, digital tools were employed to assist in massing, placement, and façade development. The interiors promote occupant wellness by providing natural daylight and views without compromising building performance.

Torrey View Buildings / Flad Architects - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows
© Jason O'Rear
Torrey View Buildings / Flad Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Jason O'Rear
Torrey View Buildings / Flad Architects - Image 22 of 27
Axonometry

With the need to strictly align with safety standards and accommodate specialized equipment, scientific workplaces present design challenges when also seeking to create a desirable work environment to attract and retain top-tier researchers. This life science campus addresses those challenges by providing three thoughtfully designed, state-of-the-art scientific workplaces and an amenity building totaling 515,000 square feet, offering top-tier leasable space for biotechnology firms in San Diego.

Torrey View Buildings / Flad Architects - Image 11 of 27
© Jason O'Rear
Torrey View Buildings / Flad Architects - Image 24 of 27
Ground Floor Plan
Torrey View Buildings / Flad Architects - Image 4 of 27
© Jason O'Rear
Torrey View Buildings / Flad Architects - Image 13 of 27
© Jason O'Rear

The design team used the site’s sloping terrain to limit vehicular traffic on campus, placing the site entrance at the highest point and locating the parking structure below grade. This freed up space above the parking garage for a publicly accessible, landscaped plaza or mesa.

Torrey View Buildings / Flad Architects - Image 12 of 27
© Jason O'Rear
Torrey View Buildings / Flad Architects - Image 26 of 27
Section and East-West Elevation
Torrey View Buildings / Flad Architects - Image 16 of 27
© Jason O'Rear

Surrounded by research laboratories, offices, and amenity spaces, the plaza unites the campus and provides a connection to the outdoors. Integrated into the plaza is a signature amenity building featuring a restaurant, bar, café, library, and lounge. The amenity building’s green roof reduces heat gain and rainwater runoff, while also offering an inviting view from upper levels. Integrating nature and technology to create an inspiring workplace, the design of the campus ensures the building remains in constant dialogue with its surroundings, offering a dynamic visual experience. Officially opening in the summer of 2024, Torrey View is certified LEED Gold and designed to achieve Fitwel certification.

Torrey View Buildings / Flad Architects - Image 6 of 27
© Jason O'Rear

Project location

Address:San Diego, United States

Flad Architects
Materials

GlassSteelConcrete

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsOfficesCommercial ArchitectureUnited States

Materials and Tags

GlassSteelConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsOfficesCommercial ArchitectureUnited States
Cite: "Torrey View Buildings / Flad Architects" 30 Jul 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1019440/torrey-view-buildings-flad-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

