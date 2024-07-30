Grande Dune du Pilat Visitor Centre Refurbishment / Aldebert Verdier Architectes | AVA

+ 24

Project Team: Aldebert Verdier Architectes

Country: France

Text description provided by the architects. The Dune du Pilat is both powerful and fragile, a source of fascination, hence the high standards imposed for its conservation and for receiving the public. The surrounding infrastructure carries the Grand Site de France label, so the restoration project had to embrace a sustainable development dynamic and welcome visitors in a quality environment. Its rehabilitation needed to live up to its exceptional nature. The project would bring the site up to standard and include a diagnosis, intending to propose various design and planning scenarios. The main goal was to improve the conditions for receiving the public and preserve the site. Rehabilitation objectives included: the upgrade of existing huts; development of administrative, reception, educational and commercial functions; and improved flows and PRM accessibility.

Following the diagnosis and after talking with the client, updates were introduced to optimize the ambitious program while respecting the constraints of this heritage site, including limited possibilities to build or expand. One of the main challenges lay in making the site functional and comfortable for users without spoiling the fragile, natural environment. Accessibility was complicated by the level of the huts’ doorsteps and the natural slope of the land.

We worked collectively to ensure that the project disturbed its surroundings as little as possible, out of respect for the natural monument next to which the space is located. It was therefore important that we understand and reuse the existing structure while restoring harmony in what had become a chaotic ensemble. We proposed extensions in keeping with the existing architecture, clearly necessary while strengthening the relationship between exterior and interior by creating passages through the former structures, openings that infuse light and encourage use in both summer and winter. The new village is now organized around a network of squares, the first reserved for reception and educational purposes, the others for catering. Passage between these areas is marked by a uniform paving, dotted with boutiques set up in the old wooden buildings.

The existing huts were made mainly of wood, so we continued in the same vein, reusing materials from demolished huts and injecting wood and other local, bio-sourced (walls made of compressed raw earth) and sometimes innovative materials (concrete made of oyster shells from the Bay of Arcachon). Our focus was always on tree preservation, optimization of open space and use of semi-permeable, stabilized surfaces, to ensure full coherence with the project’s overall ambition.