Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2024 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Germany
  5. Komorebi House / QueckArchitektur

Komorebi House / QueckArchitektur

Save

Komorebi House / QueckArchitektur - Image 2 of 31Komorebi House / QueckArchitektur - Interior Photography, Living Room, TableKomorebi House / QueckArchitektur - Interior Photography, Dining room, ChairKomorebi House / QueckArchitektur - Exterior Photography, ForestKomorebi House / QueckArchitektur - More Images+ 26

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Houses
Duggendorf, Germany
  • Architects: QueckArchitektur
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  153
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Herbert Stolz
  • Lead Architect: Severin K.V. Queck
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Komorebi House / QueckArchitektur - Image 2 of 31
© Herbert Stolz

"Komorebi", the project’s name, comes from Japanese and means “light filtered through the leaves of the trees”. Remotely behind a small village in the Naab Valley, the black cube lies quietly on the edge of the forest. Set in an extensive natural landscape, which with its river and wooded hills is the most defining element in the context, the building's dark color scheme and low height subordinate it to everything that nature has created here. All rooms face south capturing the wide view and the sun.

Save this picture!
Komorebi House / QueckArchitektur - Exterior Photography, Forest
© Herbert Stolz
Save this picture!
Komorebi House / QueckArchitektur - Image 26 of 31
© Herbert Stolz
Save this picture!
Komorebi House / QueckArchitektur - Image 27 of 31
Plan
Save this picture!
Komorebi House / QueckArchitektur - Interior Photography, Dining room, Chair
© Herbert Stolz

Wood, the primary material in this project, is revealed both on the facade and inside. Carbonized boards made of Japanese cedar are used on the outside, which are made resistant to water, fire, sun and insects thanks to the charcoal. Inside, light spruce dominates as solid elements on the walls and ceiling. Complemented with limestone on the ground and clay and linen, an exciting contrast is created between hard and soft surfaces.

Save this picture!
Komorebi House / QueckArchitektur - Interior Photography, Living Room, Table
© Herbert Stolz

The heat in winter is provided by both the sun via the large glazing on the south side and a massive clay wall made of 18 tons of unfired earth in the middle of the living room. A steel insert with two windows on both sides of the wall is fired with wood. Due to the high mass, the heat is stored and released into the room. This ecological energy concept is complemented by a photovoltaic system on the extensively green roof of the house. The outer walls of the building consist of 18 cm of solid spruce and 24 cm of wood fiber insulation. The base plate and flat roof are also made of solid spruce. Rainwater from the roof is stored in a tank and used to water the garden.

Save this picture!
Komorebi House / QueckArchitektur - Image 7 of 31
© Herbert Stolz

With a total length of 19 meters, the living areas are lined up next to each other. The main entrance and the secondary zones act as a separation between the bedroom and bathroom in the east and the public spaces in the west. Here the solid clay wall is positioned in the centre of the living room. Inside, room zones are defined not only by walls but also by floor-to-ceiling built-in cupboards. This creates a very reduced, quiet living atmosphere that always keeps the surrounding nature in focus.

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
QueckArchitektur
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesGermany
Cite: "Komorebi House / QueckArchitektur" 01 Aug 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1019414/komorebi-house-queckarchitektur> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Sofa BedsCheck the latest Sofa BedsCheck the latest Sofa Beds

Check the latest Sofa Beds

Check the latest Sofas And Corner ConfigurationsCheck the latest Sofas And Corner ConfigurationsCheck the latest Sofas And Corner Configurations

Check the latest Sofas And Corner Configurations

Top #Tags