World
Forum Des Vestiges / Pratique Architecture + fanum architecture

  Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Installations & Structures
Rome, Italy
  Drawings, Text Conception, Conception Technique, Construction: Pratique . Fanum
  Program / Use / Building Function: Pavilion, ephemeral architecture
  Rome
  Italy
Forum Des Vestiges / Pratique Architecture + fanum architecture - Image 2 of 39
© Gautier Baufils

Text description provided by the architects. The project draws its inspiration and design from the Roman architectural heritage. Beyond the remains, there remain today principles and terms of Roman architecture such as the forum: more than an architectural form, the forum represents a space - virtual or not - of free trade, socialization and debate. In the square, where the project takes place, fragments of ancient columns play with the new wooden columns. A timeless conversation takes place between the immutable and the immortal in the face of the ephemeral and the changing.

Forum Des Vestiges / Pratique Architecture + fanum architecture - Image 3 of 39
© Gautier Baufils
Forum Des Vestiges / Pratique Architecture + fanum architecture - Image 4 of 39
© Gautier Baufils
Forum Des Vestiges / Pratique Architecture + fanum architecture - Image 32 of 39
Ground Floor Plan and Sections
Forum Des Vestiges / Pratique Architecture + fanum architecture - Image 10 of 39
© Gautier Baufils

Like the forum, the project is conceived as a place of life, a place of exchanges and representations. On the principle of a temple, a colonnade forms a peristyle, offering a stroll on the border between inside and outside, playing with the framing and the play of shadows and lights. One discovers in the hollow of the columns of the seats allowing one to isolate oneself. At the heart of the device stands a monolith of wood, housing a long table, an object of conviviality and exchange that contributes to making this place a space of possibilities.

Forum Des Vestiges / Pratique Architecture + fanum architecture - Image 11 of 39
© Gautier Baufils
Forum Des Vestiges / Pratique Architecture + fanum architecture - Image 34 of 39
Section L
Forum Des Vestiges / Pratique Architecture + fanum architecture - Image 17 of 39
© Gautier Baufils

The forum finds its proportions and limits in the relationship it maintains with the garden responding to the rigorous geometry formed by hedgerows. The essence of this architecture lies in the repetition of a column module surmounted by a lintel. Made only of plywood panels in maritime pine from the Landes, the different parts are assembled with each other by a system of notches. This constructive principle allowed to limit the time of assembly on-site in the construction of this temple of 12.5 meters long, 6.25 meters wide and 5 meters high.

Forum Des Vestiges / Pratique Architecture + fanum architecture - Image 8 of 39
© Gautier Baufils

Helped by three carpenters, the architects and designers were also builders of their work. The construction time on site was a real moment of exchange and collective invention.

Forum Des Vestiges / Pratique Architecture + fanum architecture - Image 6 of 39
© Gautier Baufils

Project location

Roma, Italy

Pratique Architecture
fanum architecture
Wood
Steel

Projects
Built Projects
Selected Projects
Installations & Structures
Landscape Architecture
Italy

"Forum Des Vestiges / Pratique Architecture + fanum architecture" 31 Jul 2024. ArchDaily.

