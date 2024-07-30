Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
ISSN 0719-8884
TA Residence / Anastasia Arquitetos

TA Residence / Anastasia Arquitetos - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Windows, ChairTA Residence / Anastasia Arquitetos - Exterior Photography, WindowsTA Residence / Anastasia Arquitetos - Interior Photography, TableTA Residence / Anastasia Arquitetos - Exterior Photography, FacadeTA Residence / Anastasia Arquitetos - More Images+ 29

Houses
Nova Lima, Brazil
  • Architects: Anastasia Arquitetos
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  15069 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Jomar Bragança
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Indusparquet, Bel Lar, Cinex, Infinito Vidros, Marcatto Ornare, Mharmaros, Ndiddini
  • Lead Architect: Tomás Anastasia
  • Interiors: Johanna Anastasia
  • Structural Design: Selco Projetos - Tulio Antonini
  • Landscaping: Yapo paisagismo - Luis Carlos Orsini
  • Electrical And Plumbing: MCE Engenharia - Matheus Elias
  • Construction: HAUS CONSTRUTORA - Evandro Lara
  • Lighting: ILUMINAR - Raquel Barros
  • Automation: Tekai - Olavo Rocha
  • Air Conditioning: Grupo Orlando - Alexandre Daher
  • Program: Residence built on 3 floors, with the garage and service facilities located in the basement, as well as a gym, bar and playroom. Ground floor with living area, dining area, kitchen and swimming pool. 2nd floor where the bedrooms are located
  • City: Nova Lima
  • Country: Brazil
TA Residence / Anastasia Arquitetos - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Jomar Bragança

Text description provided by the architects. Located in Nova Lima, Minas Gerais, Residência TA was designed to integrate seamlessly with the rugged terrain it inhabits. With slopes of 30% horizontally and 20% transversally, the project maximizes land use by stepping towards the slope, minimizing space wastage and reducing the need for earth movement and retaining walls. This approach results in a discreet, horizontal volumetrics that naturally blends into the surroundings.

TA Residence / Anastasia Arquitetos - Image 24 of 34
© Jomar Bragança
TA Residence / Anastasia Arquitetos - Image 29 of 34
Plan - Basement
TA Residence / Anastasia Arquitetos - Interior Photography, Table
© Jomar Bragança
TA Residence / Anastasia Arquitetos - Interior Photography
© Jomar Bragança

The main openings of the house are strategically oriented towards the mountains in the southeast and the lower neighboring buildings on the left (east), ensuring privileged views and privacy. On the northwest-facing street facade, copper brises on the frames and thoughtful landscaping contribute to both thermal comfort and visual appeal of the indoor environment.

TA Residence / Anastasia Arquitetos - Image 8 of 34
© Jomar Bragança
TA Residence / Anastasia Arquitetos - Image 33 of 34
Section 02
TA Residence / Anastasia Arquitetos - Interior Photography, Living Room, Table
© Jomar Bragança

The residence's program spans across three floors connected by stairs and an elevator. The basement houses the garage and service areas, while the ground floor focuses on the social area of the house. Bedrooms are located on the second floor, providing privacy for the residents.

TA Residence / Anastasia Arquitetos - Interior Photography
© Jomar Bragança

Residência TA not only addresses the specificities of the local terrain and climate but also incorporates solutions that foster a positive relationship with the immediate surroundings. 

TA Residence / Anastasia Arquitetos - Exterior Photography, Door, Facade, Windows
© Jomar Bragança

Cite: "TA Residence / Anastasia Arquitetos" [Residência TA / Anastasia Arquitetos] 30 Jul 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1019410/ta-residence-anastasia-arquitetos> ISSN 0719-8884

Top #Tags