TA Residence / Anastasia Arquitetos

+ 29

Houses • Nova Lima, Brazil Architects: Anastasia Arquitetos

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 15069 ft²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2023

Photographs Photographs: Jomar Bragança

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Indusparquet Bel Lar , Cinex , Infinito Vidros , Marcatto Ornare , Mharmaros , Ndiddini Manufacturers:

Lead Architect: Tomás Anastasia

Interiors: Johanna Anastasia

Structural Design: Selco Projetos - Tulio Antonini

Landscaping: Yapo paisagismo - Luis Carlos Orsini

Electrical And Plumbing: MCE Engenharia - Matheus Elias

Construction: HAUS CONSTRUTORA - Evandro Lara

Lighting: ILUMINAR - Raquel Barros

Automation: Tekai - Olavo Rocha

Air Conditioning: Grupo Orlando - Alexandre Daher

Program: Residence built on 3 floors, with the garage and service facilities located in the basement, as well as a gym, bar and playroom. Ground floor with living area, dining area, kitchen and swimming pool. 2nd floor where the bedrooms are located

City: Nova Lima

Country: Brazil

Text description provided by the architects. Located in Nova Lima, Minas Gerais, Residência TA was designed to integrate seamlessly with the rugged terrain it inhabits. With slopes of 30% horizontally and 20% transversally, the project maximizes land use by stepping towards the slope, minimizing space wastage and reducing the need for earth movement and retaining walls. This approach results in a discreet, horizontal volumetrics that naturally blends into the surroundings.

The main openings of the house are strategically oriented towards the mountains in the southeast and the lower neighboring buildings on the left (east), ensuring privileged views and privacy. On the northwest-facing street facade, copper brises on the frames and thoughtful landscaping contribute to both thermal comfort and visual appeal of the indoor environment.

The residence's program spans across three floors connected by stairs and an elevator. The basement houses the garage and service areas, while the ground floor focuses on the social area of the house. Bedrooms are located on the second floor, providing privacy for the residents.

Residência TA not only addresses the specificities of the local terrain and climate but also incorporates solutions that foster a positive relationship with the immediate surroundings.