World
  ArchDaily
  Projects
  Apartments
  Portugal
  Apartment on João XXI / Aurora Arquitectos

Apartment on João XXI / Aurora Arquitectos

Apartment on João XXI / Aurora Arquitectos

  Curated by Susanna Moreira
Apartments, Renovation, Apartment Interiors
Lisbon, Portugal
  • Design Team: Sérgio Antunes, Sofia Reis Couto, Tânia Sousa, Carolina Rocha, Anna Cavenago, Afonso Antunes, Rafael Gonçalves, Joana Orêncio
  • Program: Apartment Renovation
  • Client: Private
  • Dates: 2019–2023
  • City: Lisbon
  • Country: Portugal
Apartment on João XXI / Aurora Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table
© Do Mal o Menos

Text description provided by the architects. In mixology, the study of combining ingredients to make a cocktail, one goal is to achieve a new flavor resulting from the mixture of ingredients while allowing each one to be distinguished. It is a delicate balance between the individual and the collective.

Apartment on João XXI / Aurora Arquitectos
© Do Mal o Menos
Apartment on João XXI / Aurora Arquitectos - Image 29 of 31
Plan
Apartment on João XXI / Aurora Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Beam
© Do Mal o Menos
Apartment on João XXI / Aurora Arquitectos - Image 31 of 31
Axonometric - Proposal
Apartment on João XXI / Aurora Arquitectos
© Do Mal o Menos

This is an apartment renovation project in a traditional Lisbon building from the 1950s and 1960s, known as "rabo de bacalhau" (codfish tail). A great compartmentalization and a large distance between the kitchen and the social areas of the house characterize this typology.

Apartment on João XXI / Aurora Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Table, Windows
© Do Mal o Menos

The intervention strategy had two phases: first, selective demolitions, leaving scars clad in stone; then, the addition of a continuous volume for the kitchen and storage, whose autonomous geometry crosses and traverses the existing spaces.

Apartment on João XXI / Aurora Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Table
© Do Mal o Menos

The detailing is deliberately ambiguous: it uses the language of the original project and leaves doubts between preexistence and intervention, the ingredients, and the resulting mixture.

Apartment on João XXI / Aurora Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Door
© Do Mal o Menos

Project location

Lisboa, Portugal

About this office
Aurora Arquitectos
Materials

Wood Stone

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousingApartmentsRefurbishmentRenovationInterior DesignResidential InteriorsApartment InteriorsPortugal

