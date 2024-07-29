Apartment on João XXI / Aurora Arquitectos

+ 26

Design Team: Sérgio Antunes, Sofia Reis Couto, Tânia Sousa, Carolina Rocha, Anna Cavenago, Afonso Antunes, Rafael Gonçalves, Joana Orêncio

Program: Apartment Renovation

Client: Private

Dates: 2019–2023

City: Lisbon

Country: Portugal

Text description provided by the architects. In mixology, the study of combining ingredients to make a cocktail, one goal is to achieve a new flavor resulting from the mixture of ingredients while allowing each one to be distinguished. It is a delicate balance between the individual and the collective.

This is an apartment renovation project in a traditional Lisbon building from the 1950s and 1960s, known as "rabo de bacalhau" (codfish tail). A great compartmentalization and a large distance between the kitchen and the social areas of the house characterize this typology.

The intervention strategy had two phases: first, selective demolitions, leaving scars clad in stone; then, the addition of a continuous volume for the kitchen and storage, whose autonomous geometry crosses and traverses the existing spaces.

The detailing is deliberately ambiguous: it uses the language of the original project and leaves doubts between preexistence and intervention, the ingredients, and the resulting mixture.