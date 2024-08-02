Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
Bioclimatic Contemporary House / INDY ARCHITECTES

Bioclimatic Contemporary House / INDY ARCHITECTES - Exterior Photography

  Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Houses, Sustainability & Green Design
Grenoble, France
  Architects: INDY ARCHITECTES
  Area: 176
  Year: 2023
  Photographs
    Photographs: Laura Lyson Photograph
  Lead Architects: Josselin GUILLO, Nicolas DULAURENT
Bioclimatic Contemporary House / INDY ARCHITECTES - Exterior Photography
© Laura Lyson Photograph

Text description provided by the architects. This project is located on the heights of the Isère Valley and enjoys a panoramic view of the Belledonne mountain chain. The challenge was to restore and transform an existing old vineyard house into a home offering comfortable spaces and the ability to enjoy views of the large landscape while providing significant energy performance. It was, therefore, necessary to develop an important bioclimatic strategy to compensate for the over-glazing spaces desired by the clients.

Bioclimatic Contemporary House / INDY ARCHITECTES - Image 26 of 33
Ground Floor Plan
Bioclimatic Contemporary House / INDY ARCHITECTES - Interior Photography, Table, Chair, Windows
© Laura Lyson Photograph
Bioclimatic Contemporary House / INDY ARCHITECTES - Interior Photography, Table, Windows, Chair
© Laura Lyson Photograph

It was chosen to integrate part of the constructions into the slope of the site, to decrease the impact on the environment and the landscape while benefiting from the thermal inertia and comfort of these «troglodyte» volumes. A long retaining wall in stamped raw concrete reveals the «excavation» carried out on the site to give place to the noblest living spaces. It acts as a tectonic and landscape fold, hence its materiality which recalls the rock strata of the ground on which the project is built.

Bioclimatic Contemporary House / INDY ARCHITECTES - Image 11 of 33
© Laura Lyson Photograph

The upper floor volume which includes bedrooms and all «night areas» plays an important role in the sun protection and thermal comfort of the whole construction. It is placed like a suspended crowning between the «ground-integrated spaces»  and the existing vineyard house and acts as a large awning protecting the glazed spaces. The upper floor is surrounded by a passageway protected by wooden sunshades. Some openings have strategically been positioned in this system so as not to cut off the main direct views of the landscape.

Bioclimatic Contemporary House / INDY ARCHITECTES - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Laura Lyson Photograph
Bioclimatic Contemporary House / INDY ARCHITECTES - Image 28 of 33
Section
Bioclimatic Contemporary House / INDY ARCHITECTES - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Laura Lyson Photograph

Large sliding glass frames allow partial or total opening of the facades of the main living room on the outside. Depending on the seasons, the house is a protective bubble of comfort and contemplation of the large landscape and environment, or on the contrary a completely opened interior/exterior continuity of the garden.

Bioclimatic Contemporary House / INDY ARCHITECTES - Exterior Photography
© Laura Lyson Photograph

About this office
INDY ARCHITECTES
Office

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Sustainability & Green Design France
