Mini South Villa / Dispacement Architectural Design

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Shanghai， China, China
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Architects: Dispacement Architectural Design
- Area: 460 m²
- Year: 2023
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Photographs:Wmstudio
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Manufacturers: Nippon Paint
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Lead Architects: William.xu
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More SpecsLess Specs
- Category: Houses, Housing, Renovation
- Design Team: Shuzhijie, Shiwei
- Constructor: Taizhou Aoyang Building Decoration Engineering Co., Ltd
- Collaborators: Shanghai Sanyuan Lighting Technology Co., Ltd
- Clients: William
- City: Shanghai， China
- Country: China
Text description provided by the architects. As a designer, having the opportunity to realize one's own design for an independent residence is an exceptionally fortunate experience. This has been a dream of mine ever since I entered the design industry.