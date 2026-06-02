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  5. Mini South Villa / Dispacement Architectural Design

Mini South Villa / Dispacement Architectural Design

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Mini South Villa / Dispacement Architectural Design - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, ChairMini South Villa / Dispacement Architectural Design - Interior Photography, WindowsMini South Villa / Dispacement Architectural Design - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Windows, BeamMini South Villa / Dispacement Architectural Design - Interior Photography, Stairs, WindowsMini South Villa / Dispacement Architectural Design - More Images+ 30

  • Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
Houses, Housing, Renovation
Shanghai， China, China
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Mini South Villa / Dispacement Architectural Design - Interior Photography
© Wmstudio

Text description provided by the architects. As a designer, having the opportunity to realize one's own design for an independent residence is an exceptionally fortunate experience. This has been a dream of mine ever since I entered the design industry.

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Dispacement Architectural Design
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SteelStoneConcrete

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesHousingRefurbishmentRenovationChina

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Cite: "Mini South Villa / Dispacement Architectural Design" 02 Jun 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1019380/mini-south-villa-dispacement-architectural-design> ISSN 0719-8884

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