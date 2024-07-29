Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
Ottoni House / Peninsula Arquitetura

Ottoni House / Peninsula Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Living RoomOttoni House / Peninsula Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair, WindowsOttoni House / Peninsula Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Living Room, Table, WindowsOttoni House / Peninsula Arquitetura - Image 5 of 48Ottoni House / Peninsula Arquitetura - More Images

Houses
São Paulo, Brazil
  Architects: Peninsula Arquitetura
  Area:  560
  Year:  2023
  Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  GRAPHISOFT, Casa Franceza, Cia do Metal, ENGEFRANÇA, Fernando Jaeger, HIPER PEDRAS, Portobello
  Lead Architect: Gabriel Cesar e Santos
  Project Team: Gabriel Cesar e Santos, Eugenio Conte, Cassio Oba, Giovanna Zapparoli, Thomas Yano, Amanda Moreira, Flavio de Senço, Pedro Valeri
  Engineering: Pedro Negri
  City: São Paulo
  Country: Brazil
Ottoni House / Peninsula Arquitetura - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Ricardo Faiani

Text description provided by the architects. The Península Arquitetura office developed the project and carried out the construction management for the renovation of Casa Ottoni, a residence designed in the 1970s by architects Dácio and David Ottoni, located in the Alto de Pinheiros neighborhood in São Paulo. The main objective of the intervention was to enhance the existing architectural features, respecting the original design while creating ample, integrated, and functional spaces to meet the needs and desires of the new residents.

Ottoni House / Peninsula Arquitetura - Image 19 of 48
© Ricardo Faiani
Ottoni House / Peninsula Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Living Room, Table, Windows
© Ricardo Faiani

During the renovation process, several original elements were carefully maintained, preserving the essence and identity of the building. The concrete structure, a trademark of the residence, was preserved and restored, as was the garage floor, the volumes of the bathrooms on the ground floor, and the staircase leading to the upper floor. These elements were harmoniously integrated into the new project, valuing the history and architecture of this house.

Ottoni House / Peninsula Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Chair, Beam
© Ricardo Faiani
Ottoni House / Peninsula Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair, Windows
© Ricardo Faiani
Ottoni House / Peninsula Arquitetura - Image 40 of 48
Ground Floor Plan
Ottoni House / Peninsula Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Living Room
© Ricardo Faiani
Ottoni House / Peninsula Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Living Room
© Ricardo Faiani

To expand and optimize the social spaces, two new service volumes were created on the ground floor, following the original logic of the residence. The first houses the service area, cold room, and kitchen, while the second is designated as the office. The living and dining room was modified to create a more spacious and integrated space. Almost all the walls and the subfloor were demolished, and a new granite floor with a light base and small stones was installed. The objective was to highlight the colored volumes and the concrete on the pillars and exposed slab, creating a visual contrast between the elements.

Ottoni House / Peninsula Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Shelving
© Ricardo Faiani
Ottoni House / Peninsula Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Countertop, Beam
© Ricardo Faiani

In the kitchen, service area, and cold room, a specific ceramic floor was chosen for such uses, in the same color that composed the entire space. The elements in metalwork, doors, and bricks were painted the same orange color, providing unity and aesthetic coherence to the ensemble. The backyard received special treatment, with the application of a fulgent around the pool and on the access staircase. The rest of the space was prioritized as a permeable area and received beautiful landscaping, valuing the connection with nature. The kitchen was completely remodeled and equipped with high-quality resources, making it perfect for moments of socializing and living. The pool, one of the most frequented spaces in the residence, was carefully restored, maintaining its original dimensions.

Ottoni House / Peninsula Arquitetura - Image 5 of 48
© Ricardo Faiani
Ottoni House / Peninsula Arquitetura - Exterior Photography, Chair, Facade
© Ricardo Faiani

On the upper floor, spaces were created to meet the needs of the residents, such as a new suite and a TV room in one of the old balconies and a relaxing ofuro in the other preserved one, in addition to a terrace on the roof, ideal for moments of relaxation and appreciation of the view. Considering energy efficiency and sustainability, a technical space for air conditioning and photovoltaic panels was strategically installed. The structures, pieces, and metal enclosures used in the expansions maintain a language without excesses, in harmony with the existing architecture.

Ottoni House / Peninsula Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Bedroom
© Ricardo Faiani
Ottoni House / Peninsula Arquitetura - Image 41 of 48
Upper Floor Plan
Ottoni House / Peninsula Arquitetura - Image 34 of 48
© Ricardo Faiani

The final result of the renovation constituted a residence that preserves its original essence while incorporating contemporary, functional, and sustainable spaces and elements. This project showed that it is possible to enhance the existing architecture, preserving original elements and creating new integrated spaces in a harmonious way, resulting in a home that reflects the personality and lifestyle of the residents while honoring and valuing the work of architects Dácio and David Ottoni.

Ottoni House / Peninsula Arquitetura - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Ricardo Faiani

Peninsula Arquitetura
Cite: "Ottoni House / Peninsula Arquitetura" [Casa Ottoni / Peninsula Arquitetura] 29 Jul 2024. ArchDaily.

