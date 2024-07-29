Ottoni House / Peninsula Arquitetura

+ 43

Houses • São Paulo, Brazil Architects: Peninsula Arquitetura

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 560 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2023

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project GRAPHISOFT Casa Franceza , Cia do Metal , ENGEFRANÇA , Fernando Jaeger , HIPER PEDRAS , Portobello Manufacturers:

Lead Architect: Gabriel Cesar e Santos

Project Team: Gabriel Cesar e Santos, Eugenio Conte, Cassio Oba, Giovanna Zapparoli, Thomas Yano, Amanda Moreira, Flavio de Senço, Pedro Valeri

Engineering: Pedro Negri

City: São Paulo

Country: Brazil

Did you collaborate on this project?

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The Península Arquitetura office developed the project and carried out the construction management for the renovation of Casa Ottoni, a residence designed in the 1970s by architects Dácio and David Ottoni, located in the Alto de Pinheiros neighborhood in São Paulo. The main objective of the intervention was to enhance the existing architectural features, respecting the original design while creating ample, integrated, and functional spaces to meet the needs and desires of the new residents.

During the renovation process, several original elements were carefully maintained, preserving the essence and identity of the building. The concrete structure, a trademark of the residence, was preserved and restored, as was the garage floor, the volumes of the bathrooms on the ground floor, and the staircase leading to the upper floor. These elements were harmoniously integrated into the new project, valuing the history and architecture of this house.

To expand and optimize the social spaces, two new service volumes were created on the ground floor, following the original logic of the residence. The first houses the service area, cold room, and kitchen, while the second is designated as the office. The living and dining room was modified to create a more spacious and integrated space. Almost all the walls and the subfloor were demolished, and a new granite floor with a light base and small stones was installed. The objective was to highlight the colored volumes and the concrete on the pillars and exposed slab, creating a visual contrast between the elements.

In the kitchen, service area, and cold room, a specific ceramic floor was chosen for such uses, in the same color that composed the entire space. The elements in metalwork, doors, and bricks were painted the same orange color, providing unity and aesthetic coherence to the ensemble. The backyard received special treatment, with the application of a fulgent around the pool and on the access staircase. The rest of the space was prioritized as a permeable area and received beautiful landscaping, valuing the connection with nature. The kitchen was completely remodeled and equipped with high-quality resources, making it perfect for moments of socializing and living. The pool, one of the most frequented spaces in the residence, was carefully restored, maintaining its original dimensions.

On the upper floor, spaces were created to meet the needs of the residents, such as a new suite and a TV room in one of the old balconies and a relaxing ofuro in the other preserved one, in addition to a terrace on the roof, ideal for moments of relaxation and appreciation of the view. Considering energy efficiency and sustainability, a technical space for air conditioning and photovoltaic panels was strategically installed. The structures, pieces, and metal enclosures used in the expansions maintain a language without excesses, in harmony with the existing architecture.

The final result of the renovation constituted a residence that preserves its original essence while incorporating contemporary, functional, and sustainable spaces and elements. This project showed that it is possible to enhance the existing architecture, preserving original elements and creating new integrated spaces in a harmonious way, resulting in a home that reflects the personality and lifestyle of the residents while honoring and valuing the work of architects Dácio and David Ottoni.