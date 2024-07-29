PNNY Bites / Atelier 5758

+ 33

Lead Team: Bayu Krisna

Design By: Bayu Krisna, Gilang Asmara, Choky Satria

Interior Design: Atelier 5758

General Contractors: WAK

City: Kecamatan Kuta Utara

Country: Indonesia

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Designed with a symmetrical approach, each perspective presents a balanced tableau. Pastel colors, vintage furniture, and quirky details surround the four towering dragon pillars. The primary materials featured in the design include wood veneer, stainless steel sheets, tiles, solid wood, wallpaper, and acrylic.

The bar's tabletop is custom-fabricated on-site using a sophisticated blend of epoxy and resin. A significant challenge during this process is maintaining a dust-free environment, especially as other construction activities occur simultaneously.

Adding unique character to the space, columns, walls, and dining table surfaces are adorned with artwork by local painters. Additionally, a striking dragon sculpture, meticulously crafted by a local artisan, enhances the space with its cultural and artistic significance.

These elements combine to create a space that blends nostalgia with contemporary design, offering a crafted environment that appeals to both the past and present.