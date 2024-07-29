Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
PNNY Bites / Atelier 5758

PNNY Bites / Atelier 5758 - Image 2 of 38PNNY Bites / Atelier 5758 - Interior PhotographyPNNY Bites / Atelier 5758 - Interior Photography, Table, Chair, WindowsPNNY Bites / Atelier 5758 - Image 5 of 38PNNY Bites / Atelier 5758 - More Images+ 33

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Restaurant, Bar
Kecamatan Kuta Utara, Indonesia
  • Lead Team: Bayu Krisna
  • Design By: Bayu Krisna, Gilang Asmara, Choky Satria
  • Interior Design: Atelier 5758
  • General Contractors: WAK
  • City: Kecamatan Kuta Utara
  • Country: Indonesia
PNNY Bites / Atelier 5758 - Image 7 of 38
© Iwan Sastrawan

Text description provided by the architects. Designed with a symmetrical approach, each perspective presents a balanced tableau. Pastel colors, vintage furniture, and quirky details surround the four towering dragon pillars. The primary materials featured in the design include wood veneer, stainless steel sheets, tiles, solid wood, wallpaper, and acrylic.

PNNY Bites / Atelier 5758 - Image 10 of 38
© Putu Sayoga
PNNY Bites / Atelier 5758 - Image 2 of 38
© Putu Sayoga
PNNY Bites / Atelier 5758 - Image 34 of 38
Plan
PNNY Bites / Atelier 5758 - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Chair
© Putu Sayoga

The bar's tabletop is custom-fabricated on-site using a sophisticated blend of epoxy and resin. A significant challenge during this process is maintaining a dust-free environment, especially as other construction activities occur simultaneously.

PNNY Bites / Atelier 5758 - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Chair
© Putu Sayoga
PNNY Bites / Atelier 5758 - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Windows, Chair, Beam
© Putu Sayoga
PNNY Bites / Atelier 5758 - Image 35 of 38
Section A

Adding unique character to the space, columns, walls, and dining table surfaces are adorned with artwork by local painters. Additionally, a striking dragon sculpture, meticulously crafted by a local artisan, enhances the space with its cultural and artistic significance.

PNNY Bites / Atelier 5758 - Interior Photography, Closet
© Putu Sayoga
PNNY Bites / Atelier 5758 - Interior Photography
© Putu Sayoga

These elements combine to create a space that blends nostalgia with contemporary design, offering a crafted environment that appeals to both the past and present.

PNNY Bites / Atelier 5758 - Interior Photography, Dining room, Chair
© Putu Sayoga

Project location

Address:Kecamatan Kuta Utara, Indonesia

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureRestaurants & BarsRestaurantBarIndonesia
Cite: "PNNY Bites / Atelier 5758" 29 Jul 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1019354/pnny-bites-atelier-5758> ISSN 0719-8884

