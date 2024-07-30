Zuellig Pharma Headquarters / Bloom Architecture

+ 14

Partner: Antoine Meinnel

Associate In Charge: Theo Neuville

Project Leader: Ban Rithy

Architect: Chheng Devid

City: Phnom Penh

Country: Cambodia

From Industrial Warehouse to Creative Office Space - It is tempting to consider an abandoned warehouse as somewhat of a blank canvas. However, to efficiently transform a structure that is designed for the practicalities of storage and distribution into a creative and comfortable workplace presents more restrictions than one might expect.

Repurposing the Zuellig Pharma warehouse into their central office space was not the first time we had tackled such a task. Factory Phnom Penh was our first foray into industrial conversion on this scale. In this landmark project, Bloom helped transform a sprawling collection of abandoned factory structures into Phnom Penh’s signature creative hub. Witnessing the success of this project, the Zuellig Pharma company director envisaged an inspiring workplace emerging from their own warehouse, which they had outgrown years before. Now in need of a new office headquarters, they correctly assumed that reusing the superseded facility would save resources, as well as create something truly unique to their story in a premium central location.

Their vision was inspired. They pictured a central garden atrium, which would serve as a social space and sanctuary - an internal refuge surrounded by inspiring office spaces. It was a strong concept which, although plausible, was not practical. Implementing it would have been working against the existing structure of the building, contravening one of the core principles of adaptive reuse. However, we understood what they were asking for and ultimately were able to realize the same concept from the inside out.

The flexible, green social space they imagined would end up wrapping around a central office space instead. In addition to aligning with the existing structure, this reversal created a naturally-ventilated buffer zone between the air-conditioned workspace within and the intensity of the outside environment. The presence of this flexible space allowed for the complete opening up of each lengthway facade, letting light into the previously enclosed structure. With the heat and noise mitigated by the surrounding 3-4 meter zone, the internal area could settle into its full potential as an immense open-plan office space.

With its columnless 25m x 60m span and 8-meter ceiling, this communal workspace truly celebrated the vastness of its warehouse origins. The company could now maximize the opportunities of collective work alongside the flexibility, privacy, and social potential afforded by the external zone. Allowing the existing structure to determine the architectural possibilities of a project forces a creative, practical approach to reusing space. With the Zuellig Pharma conversion, we were able to adhere to the spirit of an ambitious vision whilst completely reversing the proposed arrangement of spaces. In doing so, new potentials were unlocked, and the abandoned warehouse now enjoys a second life as a productive, inspiring workspace.