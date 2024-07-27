Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2024 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Store
  4. China
  5. Simple Craft Collection Showroom / HAS design and research

Simple Craft Collection Showroom / HAS design and research

Save

Simple Craft Collection Showroom / HAS design and research - Interior PhotographySimple Craft Collection Showroom / HAS design and research - Interior Photography, ChairSimple Craft Collection Showroom / HAS design and research - Image 4 of 29Simple Craft Collection Showroom / HAS design and research - Interior PhotographySimple Craft Collection Showroom / HAS design and research - More Images+ 24

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Store, Retail Interiors
Hefei, China
  • Design Team: Jenchieh Hung, Kulthida Songkittipakdee, Tapanee Laddahom
  • Lighting Consultant: Jenna Tsailin Liu
  • Furniture Consultant: Weili Yang
  • Construction Consultant: Zaiwei Song
  • City: Hefei
  • Country: China
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Simple Craft Collection Showroom / HAS design and research - Interior Photography, Windows
© W Workspace

Text description provided by the architects. Simple Craft Collection is the first furniture museum and signature showroom in Anhui, China, for the French brand Ligne Roset. Established by the legendary French furniture craftsman Antoine Roset in 1860, Ligne Roset has symbolized elegant living and modern luxury for 160 years, consistently combining craftsmanship with innovative thinking to give furniture fresh new possibilities.

Save this picture!
Simple Craft Collection Showroom / HAS design and research - Interior Photography
© W Workspace
Save this picture!
Simple Craft Collection Showroom / HAS design and research - Image 21 of 29
Ground Floor Plan
Save this picture!
Simple Craft Collection Showroom / HAS design and research - Interior Photography, Living Room
© W Workspace

At the end of 2021, HAS Design and Research was commissioned to design a furniture museum, signature store, and showroom that diverged from the norm. This space needed to reflect Ligne Roset's unique innovation and embody the spirit of modern craftsmanship. Hung And Songkittipakdee (HAS) upheld Ligne Roset's brand standards and, after understanding the site in Hefei, Anhui, discovered that a tributary of the Nanfei River surrounding the base freezes during the winter. The floating ice blocks of various sizes resemble icebergs, and the organic shapes of the ice blocks combined with the surrounding snowy landscape create a picturesque scene, transforming the city into a winter wonderland and showcasing the unique texture of Anhui's winter scenery.

Save this picture!
Simple Craft Collection Showroom / HAS design and research - Image 4 of 29
© W Workspace

Jenchieh Hung and Kulthida Songkittipakdee, the founders and architects of HAS Design and Research, proposed an unconventional design concept titled "Floating Icebergs." This concept creatively responds to the diverse relationship between the site and its surroundings by embodying the sharp solidity of "ice freezing" and the smooth fluidity of "ice melting," thereby bringing an extraordinary spatial experience.

Save this picture!
Simple Craft Collection Showroom / HAS design and research - Interior Photography
© W Workspace
Save this picture!
Simple Craft Collection Showroom / HAS design and research - Interior Photography
© W Workspace

At the entrance, nearly a hundred jagged "ice pillars" form a ring, sometimes disconnected and sometimes connected, creating a continuous yet perforated multi-dimensional "frozen" shape. This not only isolates the noisy external environment but also allows light to penetrate through the gaps, forming a unique semi-transparent visual effect. Inside the space, in contrast to the jagged exterior columns, the interior features a continuous, layered, endless realm that resembles the smooth merging imagery of "ice melting." Combined with Ligne Roset's characteristic curved furniture, this creates a rich spatial effect both inside and out.

Save this picture!
Simple Craft Collection Showroom / HAS design and research - Interior Photography, Chair
© W Workspace
Save this picture!
Simple Craft Collection Showroom / HAS design and research - Image 22 of 29
Isometric Diagram
Save this picture!
Simple Craft Collection Showroom / HAS design and research - Interior Photography, Table, Chair
© W Workspace

During the daytime, nearly two hundred ice pillars, in combination with light and space, create a dual expression of jagged and smooth forms. The triangular openings hidden within the jagged ice pillars not only introduce natural wind but also bring unique light and shadow changes to the smooth walls on the other side of the ice pillars. At night and during special occasions, the triangular openings between the ice pillars illuminate, creating an extraordinary crystal effect on the floor and ceiling. The varying lengths of light and shadow provide a dramatic effect, offering visitors a spiritual experience that feels both natural and distinct from conventional interior spaces.

Save this picture!
Simple Craft Collection Showroom / HAS design and research - Image 17 of 29
© W Workspace

Simple Craft Collection is a new-era furniture museum that transcends the commercial display purpose of traditional showrooms. It awakens visitors to the unique cultural spirit and site-specific environmental phenomena of an otherwise directionless location. Beyond meeting functional requirements, the design offers an artistic, contemplative, and ritualistic furniture exhibition space, providing a respite from the hustle and bustle of the local urban concrete jungle.

Save this picture!
Simple Craft Collection Showroom / HAS design and research - Interior Photography, Sink
© W Workspace

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Hefei, China

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
HAS design and research
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCommercial ArchitectureRetailStoreInterior DesignRetail InteriorsChina
Cite: "Simple Craft Collection Showroom / HAS design and research" 27 Jul 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1019338/simple-craft-collection-showroom-has-design-and-research> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Office AccessoriesCheck the latest Office AccessoriesCheck the latest Office Accessories

Check the latest Office Accessories

Check the latest Desk AccessoriesCheck the latest Desk AccessoriesCheck the latest Desk Accessories

Check the latest Desk Accessories

Top #Tags