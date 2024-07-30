Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
Alba & Oriol House / MH.AP Studio

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses
Spain
  • Architects: MH.AP Studio
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  250
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Simone Marcolin
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Technal, Levantina, Marset, Porcelanosa Grupo, ROSAGRES, Simon, TEJAS BORJA, Thermochip, Viroc, Ytong
  • Lead Architects: Marina Huguet, Andrés Peñuela
© Simone Marcolin
© Simone Marcolin

Text description provided by the architects. This house in the coastal town of Salou is the result of a collaborative effort with our clients. Alba envisioned a sloping roof with exposed wooden beams, while Oriol wanted a house in touch with the outdoors without compromising privacy. This premise explored proportion and shape, drawing inspiration from local poultry ranches, mixed materialities, and Colombian haciendas.

© Simone Marcolin
Plan - Ground floor

The outcome is a house that blends joy with functionality. The split-roof design shelters a spacious ground level, housing three bedrooms and living areas, and a flexible artist studio or potential third bedroom and bathroom above.

© Simone Marcolin
© Simone Marcolin
© Simone Marcolin

Guided by traditional Mediterranean architecture, our sustainability strategy focused on building thermal inertia. The 40 cm thick cellular concrete walls and double-layered roof with 20 cm of cork insulation and ventilated tiles enhance comfort while reducing energy consumption. Inspired by the verandas of South American colonial architecture, the strategically oriented porch connects the living areas with the pool and garden.

© Simone Marcolin
© Simone Marcolin

Cite: "Alba & Oriol House / MH.AP Studio" 30 Jul 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1019302/alba-and-oriol-house-mp-studio> ISSN 0719-8884

