Alba & Oriol House / MH.AP Studio

Houses • Spain Architects: MH.AP Studio

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 250 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2023

Photographs Photographs: Simone Marcolin

Manufacturers: Technal Levantina, Marset, Porcelanosa Grupo, ROSAGRES, Simon, TEJAS BORJA, Thermochip, Viroc, Ytong

Lead Architects: Marina Huguet, Andrés Peñuela

Text description provided by the architects. This house in the coastal town of Salou is the result of a collaborative effort with our clients. Alba envisioned a sloping roof with exposed wooden beams, while Oriol wanted a house in touch with the outdoors without compromising privacy. This premise explored proportion and shape, drawing inspiration from local poultry ranches, mixed materialities, and Colombian haciendas.

The outcome is a house that blends joy with functionality. The split-roof design shelters a spacious ground level, housing three bedrooms and living areas, and a flexible artist studio or potential third bedroom and bathroom above.

Guided by traditional Mediterranean architecture, our sustainability strategy focused on building thermal inertia. The 40 cm thick cellular concrete walls and double-layered roof with 20 cm of cork insulation and ventilated tiles enhance comfort while reducing energy consumption. Inspired by the verandas of South American colonial architecture, the strategically oriented porch connects the living areas with the pool and garden.