  New Sports and Arts Centre of Hongling High School / O-office Architects

New Sports and Arts Centre of Hongling High School / O-office Architects

New Sports and Arts Centre of Hongling High School / O-office Architects - Exterior Photography, Cityscape, Windows

  • Curated by 韩双羽 - HAN Shuangyu
Sports Architecture, High School
Shenzhen, China
  • Design Team: He Jianxiang, Jiang Ying, Dong Jingyu, Wu Yifei, Chen Xiaolin, Yang Jian, Huang Chengqiang, Wang Yue, Wu Siming, Peng Weisen
  • Site Architect: Yang Jian
  • Construction Documents: Chen Guodong, Zhao Yaqing, Wang Chunpei, Chen Guojun, Tan Zhuoping, Liu peng, Liu Yu, Zou Xiuhong, Wan Likun, Shang Shuangshuang, Liu Wentao, Du Jianwei, Jiang Qinfu, Chen Yifu
  • Façade Engineering: Yang Kangle, Zhong Zaishun, Chen Chaohui
  • Signage Design: Gwangjun.com, Hu Guangjun, Wu Peixin, Chen Xinjun
  • Lighting Consultant: Yang Qingfeng, Wang Zhifeng, Hong Mingbo
  • Clients: Shenzhen Futian District Public Works Department
  • Construction Agency: Shenzhen Vanke CO.,LTD
  • Construction Project Management: Zheng Feng, Deng Weidong, Ren Shubo, Liang Jiamei, Zhan Haibin, Luo Wei, Lin Nian
  • Construction Documents Design: CMAD Design Group
  • Façade Design Consultant: TFC
  • City: Shenzhen
  • Country: China
New Sports and Arts Centre of Hongling High School / O-office Architects - Exterior Photography, Cityscape
© Chao Zhang

Text description provided by the architects. Under the background of rapid urbanization, standardize construction of school campuses were widely built in Shenzhen in the past 20 years. As part of “New Campus Action”, the design attempts to re-connect the campus to its natural environment, and create a new place meaning through a very logical building strategy. The design targets to use the central-location site to inter-weave a comprehensive complex that offers a wider range of spaces for cultural and sports activities, while at the same time, re-establish the circulation, communication and sharing in the campus, and create a coexistence of human and nature

New Sports and Arts Centre of Hongling High School / O-office Architects - Image 42 of 49
© Chao Zhang
New Sports and Arts Centre of Hongling High School / O-office Architects - Image 9 of 49
New Sports and Arts Centre of Hongling High School / O-office Architects - Image 5 of 49
© Siming Wu

Building with Nature
The project not only responds to the increasing functional demands, but also serves as the generator and distributor for a new form of campus community. Designed as a sponge-like spatial nexus, the new building complex encourages teachers and students freely move, glow and merge in this loose organization.

New Sports and Arts Centre of Hongling High School / O-office Architects - Image 3 of 49
© Chao Zhang

This green-sponge fabric links to each boor of the original teaching building through additional corridor system on the east side, and connects to the existing dorm complex through landscape platforms at the lower point of the hill-shaped building on the north side. It will eventually realize the inter-connection of the whole campus and weave the existing unsystematic activities and traffics into a homogeneous organic system.

New Sports and Arts Centre of Hongling High School / O-office Architects - Exterior Photography
© Siming Wu

The design originates from natural geography. The new Activity Centre is conceived as topographical extension of the hill to the south of the campus, 5 to 6 meters wide hill-shaped infrastructural buildings define 2 large terraced-floor semi-indoor spaces, responding the briefs demand on various types of sport activities.

New Sports and Arts Centre of Hongling High School / O-office Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Siming Wu
New Sports and Arts Centre of Hongling High School / O-office Architects - Exterior Photography
© Chao Zhang

Interweaving of Spaces
Above the natural-ventilated sport halls are the 30-meter-square steel truss-cases supported by the sloping buildings, which house indoor and outdoor social activity rooms. With 3-dimetional greenery system incorporated, the 8 assembled units are lined up on two columns along the sloping buildings. The 2 built components together form a natural campus activity cluster.

New Sports and Arts Centre of Hongling High School / O-office Architects - Image 44 of 49
© Chao Zhang

Everyday Space of Commonality
Campus transportation should not just be a round trip between two points and one line. Campus life after class is also not just about traveling between classrooms, dormitories and sports fields. The lower part of the New Art Sports Center has two large-scale comprehensive sports spaces of approximately 4,000 square meters in the east and west, totaling 8,000 square meters in total. It also hosts mass sports such as basketball, table tennis, gymnastics, and swimming. More importantly, the passages through these two sports spaces are link to the different parts of campus.

New Sports and Arts Centre of Hongling High School / O-office Architects - Interior Photography
© Siming Wu
New Sports and Arts Centre of Hongling High School / O-office Architects - Image 15 of 49
Section
New Sports and Arts Centre of Hongling High School / O-office Architects - Interior Photography
© Siming Wu

Diverse connections are naturally created during daily travel and various sports. The "sloping" roof of the new arts and sports center is composed of art (instrument vocal music and dance) classrooms and 8 outdoor sports courts between the dormitory area and teaching area. The daily cycle experience of walking between art, sports, and nature adds new perspectives and scenes to the entire campus. It also brings rich memories to young students’ campus life, as well as emotions with the place, space, and people. communicate.

New Sports and Arts Centre of Hongling High School / O-office Architects - Interior Photography
© Chao Zhang

In daily life, or the most ordinary daily moments between different specific courses and specific activities, the autonomy of the space should be returned to the people here, and a place that integrates hearing, body, space, nature, teachers and students can finally form a place full of people. Vitality for overall cardiovascular.

New Sports and Arts Centre of Hongling High School / O-office Architects - Image 39 of 49
© Siming Wu

Project location

Address:Shenzhen, China

O-office Architects
ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsSports ArchitectureEducational ArchitectureSchoolsHigh SchoolChina
Cite: "New Sports and Arts Centre of Hongling High School / O-office Architects" 29 Jul 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1019268/new-sports-and-arts-centre-of-hongling-high-school-o-office-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

© Chao Zhang

红岭高中新艺体中心 / 源计划建筑师事务所

