New Sports and Arts Centre of Hongling High School / O-office Architects

Design Team: He Jianxiang, Jiang Ying, Dong Jingyu, Wu Yifei, Chen Xiaolin, Yang Jian, Huang Chengqiang, Wang Yue, Wu Siming, Peng Weisen

Site Architect: Yang Jian

Construction Documents: Chen Guodong, Zhao Yaqing, Wang Chunpei, Chen Guojun, Tan Zhuoping, Liu peng, Liu Yu, Zou Xiuhong, Wan Likun, Shang Shuangshuang, Liu Wentao, Du Jianwei, Jiang Qinfu, Chen Yifu

Façade Engineering: Yang Kangle, Zhong Zaishun, Chen Chaohui

Signage Design: Gwangjun.com , Hu Guangjun, Wu Peixin, Chen Xinjun

Lighting Consultant: Yang Qingfeng, Wang Zhifeng, Hong Mingbo

Clients: Shenzhen Futian District Public Works Department

Construction Agency: Shenzhen Vanke CO.,LTD

Construction Project Management: Zheng Feng, Deng Weidong, Ren Shubo, Liang Jiamei, Zhan Haibin, Luo Wei, Lin Nian

Construction Documents Design: CMAD Design Group

Façade Design Consultant: TFC

City: Shenzhen

Country: China

Text description provided by the architects. Under the background of rapid urbanization, standardize construction of school campuses were widely built in Shenzhen in the past 20 years. As part of “New Campus Action”, the design attempts to re-connect the campus to its natural environment, and create a new place meaning through a very logical building strategy. The design targets to use the central-location site to inter-weave a comprehensive complex that offers a wider range of spaces for cultural and sports activities, while at the same time, re-establish the circulation, communication and sharing in the campus, and create a coexistence of human and nature

Building with Nature

The project not only responds to the increasing functional demands, but also serves as the generator and distributor for a new form of campus community. Designed as a sponge-like spatial nexus, the new building complex encourages teachers and students freely move, glow and merge in this loose organization.

This green-sponge fabric links to each boor of the original teaching building through additional corridor system on the east side, and connects to the existing dorm complex through landscape platforms at the lower point of the hill-shaped building on the north side. It will eventually realize the inter-connection of the whole campus and weave the existing unsystematic activities and traffics into a homogeneous organic system.

The design originates from natural geography. The new Activity Centre is conceived as topographical extension of the hill to the south of the campus, 5 to 6 meters wide hill-shaped infrastructural buildings define 2 large terraced-floor semi-indoor spaces, responding the briefs demand on various types of sport activities.

Interweaving of Spaces

Above the natural-ventilated sport halls are the 30-meter-square steel truss-cases supported by the sloping buildings, which house indoor and outdoor social activity rooms. With 3-dimetional greenery system incorporated, the 8 assembled units are lined up on two columns along the sloping buildings. The 2 built components together form a natural campus activity cluster.

Everyday Space of Commonality

Campus transportation should not just be a round trip between two points and one line. Campus life after class is also not just about traveling between classrooms, dormitories and sports fields. The lower part of the New Art Sports Center has two large-scale comprehensive sports spaces of approximately 4,000 square meters in the east and west, totaling 8,000 square meters in total. It also hosts mass sports such as basketball, table tennis, gymnastics, and swimming. More importantly, the passages through these two sports spaces are link to the different parts of campus.

Diverse connections are naturally created during daily travel and various sports. The "sloping" roof of the new arts and sports center is composed of art (instrument vocal music and dance) classrooms and 8 outdoor sports courts between the dormitory area and teaching area. The daily cycle experience of walking between art, sports, and nature adds new perspectives and scenes to the entire campus. It also brings rich memories to young students’ campus life, as well as emotions with the place, space, and people. communicate.

In daily life, or the most ordinary daily moments between different specific courses and specific activities, the autonomy of the space should be returned to the people here, and a place that integrates hearing, body, space, nature, teachers and students can finally form a place full of people. Vitality for overall cardiovascular.