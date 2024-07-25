Four Public Pavilions / Aurelien Chen + CSCEC

Save this picture! © Aurelien Chen, Zhang Aoran, Wang Manyu, Sun Jieyang

Text description provided by the architects. The four pavilions are located in a park along one of the main arteries of Beijing. These pavilions have several functions: public restrooms, rest and service areas for walkers, offices for park management staff and storage and restrooms for the park gardeners.

The pavilions are designed as urban signals that, while needing to be highly visible from the main avenue, must also be delicately integrated into the park. The geometry thus echoes that of the landscape elements, made up of straight lines and taut curves, and the built mass remains low so as not to be too imposing.

It is the over-roof/shade structure that serves as the urban signal. Light, floats delicately above the building, appearing sometimes among the foliage, sometimes above it.