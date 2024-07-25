Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
Four Public Pavilions / Aurelien Chen + CSCEC

Four Public Pavilions / Aurelien Chen + CSCEC

  Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Urban Design, Pavilion
Beijing, China
Four Public Pavilions / Aurelien Chen + CSCEC - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Aurelien Chen, Zhang Aoran, Wang Manyu, Sun Jieyang

Text description provided by the architects. The four pavilions are located in a park along one of the main arteries of Beijing. These pavilions have several functions: public restrooms, rest and service areas for walkers, offices for park management staff and storage and restrooms for the park gardeners.

Four Public Pavilions / Aurelien Chen + CSCEC - Exterior Photography
© Aurelien Chen, Zhang Aoran, Wang Manyu, Sun Jieyang
Four Public Pavilions / Aurelien Chen + CSCEC - Isometric
Isometric

The pavilions are designed as urban signals that, while needing to be highly visible from the main avenue, must also be delicately integrated into the park. The geometry thus echoes that of the landscape elements, made up of straight lines and taut curves, and the built mass remains low so as not to be too imposing.

Four Public Pavilions / Aurelien Chen + CSCEC
© Aurelien Chen, Zhang Aoran, Wang Manyu, Sun Jieyang
Four Public Pavilions / Aurelien Chen + CSCEC - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair, Windows
© Aurelien Chen, Zhang Aoran, Wang Manyu, Sun Jieyang
Four Public Pavilions / Aurelien Chen + CSCEC - Plan
Plan
Four Public Pavilions / Aurelien Chen + CSCEC
© Aurelien Chen, Zhang Aoran, Wang Manyu, Sun Jieyang

It is the over-roof/shade structure that serves as the urban signal. Light, floats delicately above the building, appearing sometimes among the foliage, sometimes above it.

Four Public Pavilions / Aurelien Chen + CSCEC - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Aurelien Chen, Zhang Aoran, Wang Manyu, Sun Jieyang

Project location

Address:Beijing, China

Aurelien Chen
Wood, Steel, Concrete

Urban Design, Pavilion, China

"Four Public Pavilions / Aurelien Chen + CSCEC" 25 Jul 2024. ArchDaily.

