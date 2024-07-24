Service Stations of Changning Outer-Ring Ecological Park Belt / Atelier Z+ + YeArch Studio

+ 26

Project Manager: WANG Jiaqi / Atelier Z+

Project Architect: No.1 & No.5 Service Stations: WANG Jiaqi, XU Yue (Construction Design) / Atelier Z+; No.3 & No.4 Service Stations: LI Danfeng / YeArch Studio

Project Team: No.1 & No.5 Service Stations: YE Kai, HE Kanxuan, ZHU Xiaojun, CAI Han, CHEN Ruoyue, DU Nan, LUO Yingchao / Atelier Z+; No.3 & No.4 Service Stations: ZHENG Haifan, WANG Jinkai, YE Zhifan / YeArch Studio

Clients: Shanghai Changning District Greening Management Affairs Center

General Contractor : Shanghai Gardening-landscaping Construction Co., Ltd.

Design Contractor: CCI Architecture Design & Consulting Co., Ltd.

City: Shanghai

Country: China

Text description provided by the architects. Service Stations of Changning Outer-Ring Ecological Park Belt extends 100m from the west side of the Outer-Ring Expressway to the east side of the Outer-Ring Western River. It spans from the northern point at the Suzhou Creek to the southern connection with Hongqiao Avenue. The park belt boasts a total green-way length of approximately 6.25 kilometers. The park was transformed from The protection forest of the Outer-Ring Greenbelt, which was initially built in 1995. We integrate the refurbishment and updating of village houses built by villagers themselves during the 1970s to 1980s, identified in the investigation as having served as maintenance gang houses and flood control warehouses, with the functions of service stations.This adaptive and context-specific approach, which uncovers the latent spatial potential, demonstrates respect for the historical value of the Outer-Ring Greenbelt and minimizes disruption to the built environment. It effectively addresses the principles of ecological sustainability.

The service stations primarily comprise public lounges and public restrooms that incorporate scenarios like inquiries, reading, educational dissemination, and community interactions. Simultaneously, we've utilized gray space features like corridors, eaves galleries, loggias, and balconies to expand the resting spaces and incorporate amenities such as vending machines, shared umbrellas, and storage lockers, providing the public with convenient facilities. The architectural design adheres to the rustic and natural qualities of the original rural houses. By leveraging the layout characteristics of each building, the design assimilates harmoniously into the environment with an approachable demeanor, transforming the building into a landscape amplifier that enhances the site's inherent features.

The original structures were primarily two-story masonry-concrete houses, often adorned with wooden and tiled pitch roofs, showcasing the typical construction characteristics of that era’s ordinary residences in Yangtze River Delta region. Our approach involves retaining and reinforcing the ground floor masonry-concrete structure while removing the portions above the second-floor slab, replacing them with new glued laminated timber structures. Following this structural logic, each of the four service stations possesses a distinct pitch roof form, engaging in a dialogue with their respective site and spatial characteristics.

In alignment with the initial design intention of embracing users' spontaneity and engagement through a plain and banal approach, the treatment of tectonics and materials reflects a caring attitude towards the users, exuding warmth and delicacy. The masonry-concrete pedestal is coated with a white textured paint, while the upper portion showcases exposed wooden structural beams, columns, and timber roof boarding, combined with timber cladding on the façade. This coherence between the interior and exterior creates a sense of connection with the environment externally and a naturally cozy ambiance internally. The deeply projecting pitch roofs are adorned with metal roofing system made by matte deep gray or silver-gray titanium zinc plate or Al-Mg-Mn alloy sheeting.

No.1 Service Station: The courtyard is filled with Metasequoia trees

No.1 Service Station: 521.2 m²

No.3 Service Station: The sky bridge leads directly into the Metasequoia forest on the south side.

No.3 Service Station: 688.5 m²



No.4 Service Station: The roof of this eave gallery features openings among the wooden rafters to allow the electrical pole to pass through the roof.

No.4 Service Station: 353.9 m²



No.5 Service Station: Transforms the banality of everydayness into a distinctive urban landscape feature by appropriation of the prototype of barns.

No.5 Service Station: 515.3 m²

