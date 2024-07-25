Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Restaurant
  4. Brazil
  5. JACÓ Restaurant / Clube + AGENCIA TPBA

JACÓ Restaurant / Clube + AGENCIA TPBA

JACÓ Restaurant / Clube + AGENCIA TPBA - Image 2 of 23JACÓ Restaurant / Clube + AGENCIA TPBA - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair, WindowsJACÓ Restaurant / Clube + AGENCIA TPBA - Interior Photography, FacadeJACÓ Restaurant / Clube + AGENCIA TPBA - Exterior Photography, FacadeJACÓ Restaurant / Clube + AGENCIA TPBA - More Images+ 18

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Restaurant
São Paulo, Brazil
  • Author Architecture Project: Gabriel Biselli, Thiago de Almeida, Priscila Bellas
  • Construction: Aimberê Construção
  • Lighting Design: Nina Morelli
  • Landscaping Project: Flavia Tiraboshi
  • Graphic Design: Anna’s
  • Program: Restaurant
  • City: São Paulo
  • Country: Brazil
JACÓ Restaurant / Clube + AGENCIA TPBA - Image 2 of 23
© Acervo Interno dos Autores

Text description provided by the architects. Jacó is a new fine dining and cocktail restaurant project in São Paulo, Brazil. Located in the Vila Madalena neighborhood, the restaurant occupies a conventional residential house built around the 1970s.

JACÓ Restaurant / Clube + AGENCIA TPBA - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Javier Agustin Rojas

As far as we know, the house underwent at least three alterations until the early 2020s. The last and most radical modification added five oversized metal beams to allow the removal of all existing partition and load-bearing walls. This resulted in a large, unobstructed room of approximately 120 sqm.

JACÓ Restaurant / Clube + AGENCIA TPBA - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Javier Agustin Rojas

Our primary intention was to keep the house in the exact state as it was found and to highlight its figure in a neighborhood undergoing intense urban transformation. Following this intention, it was decided that the intervention should be easily legible and tectonically autonomous, celebrating the tension between these different orders in a juxtaposition of times.

JACÓ Restaurant / Clube + AGENCIA TPBA - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair, Windows
© Javier Agustin Rojas
JACÓ Restaurant / Clube + AGENCIA TPBA - Image 20 of 23
Plan
JACÓ Restaurant / Clube + AGENCIA TPBA - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Lighting, Chair, Countertop
© Javier Agustin Rojas

For the new program, we added an L-shaped folded metal wall, redefining the perimeter of the plot and dividing it into two parts: the first extends the existing room into a gardened and semi-covered veranda; the second creates a new open space for the city, like a small public plaza.

JACÓ Restaurant / Clube + AGENCIA TPBA - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair, Windows, Beam
© Javier Agustin Rojas
JACÓ Restaurant / Clube + AGENCIA TPBA - Interior Photography
© Acervo Interno dos Autores

The plaza and the veranda are seen as intermediate spaces. The dark floor used in these areas unites the entire plot, creating a sort of platform that defines its presence in the city.

JACÓ Restaurant / Clube + AGENCIA TPBA - Exterior Photography
© Javier Agustin Rojas

The modular metal wall consists of steel profiles and galvanized steel panels, organizing a set of different kinds of openings while also providing the complete closure of the restaurant.

JACÓ Restaurant / Clube + AGENCIA TPBA - Interior Photography, Facade
© Acervo Interno dos Autores
JACÓ Restaurant / Clube + AGENCIA TPBA - Image 21 of 23
Section A
JACÓ Restaurant / Clube + AGENCIA TPBA - Interior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Javier Agustin Rojas

The metal wall creates a unique relationship with the existing roof of the house and imparts a distinct urban character to this architecture. The old and the new coexist.

JACÓ Restaurant / Clube + AGENCIA TPBA - Image 6 of 23
© Javier Agustin Rojas

Project location

Address:São Paulo Brazil

Clube
Office
AGENCIA TPBA
Office

Steel

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureRestaurants & BarsRestaurantBrazil

Cite: "JACÓ Restaurant / Clube + AGENCIA TPBA" [Restaurante JACÓ / Clube + AGENCIA TPBA] 25 Jul 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1019195/jac-restaurant-clube-plus-agencia-tpba> ISSN 0719-8884

