Vila Madalena Residence / Arquitetura Gui Mattos

Houses • Vila Madalena, Brazil Architects: Arquitetura Gui Mattos

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 796 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2022

Photographs Photographs: Lela Leme

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: Di Mármore , MC Movelaria

Lead Architect: José Rocha

Interior Coordinator: Fernanda Denser

Team: Isabella Rodrigues, Jaqueline Milan, Camila Ripani, Victor Muniz, Daniel Vannucchi, Flávia Braga, Flávia Moura

Lighting: Foco luz & desenho

Landscape: Embyá paisagens & ecossistemas

Concrete Structure: Stec do Brasil

Foundations: MGA Solos

Hydraulic And Electrical Installations: IBR Engenharia

Air Conditioning: LogiProject

Audio And Video: Oguri Tecnologia Integrada

Automation: Oguri Tecnologia Integrada

Waterproofing: PROASSP

Frames: Unibox

U Glass: C.Glass

Construction Management: Cimenge

Construction: Alle Engenharia

Program: Residential

City: Vila Madalena

Country: Brazil

Text description provided by the architects. Located on an irregularly shaped lot with irregular contours, the house in Vila Madalena emerges as a concrete monolith, which crumbles as it interacts with the lot. On the upper floor, strategic openings serve the bedrooms, both at the front and at the back. On the ground floor, a bold movement of the structure balances the building in two directions, all anchored by a staircase/pillar that precisely transfers the load to the ground.

When exploring its interior, the wood reveals itself, adorning walls and ceilings. This ceiling occasionally shines with light from pergolas or skylights. In the space of the lot, the house unfolds: base, living room, balcony and rest areas.

As if playing with the rigidity of concrete and the test of a very integrated social area, one of the side facades descends diagonally towards the floor - an attempt at a delicate gesture - which actually hides a foundation with very specific characteristics, required for supporting the load from the upper floor. To maintain light and protect the living room from rain or wind, u-glass panels were positioned negatively to the concrete.

Designed for a young family, it surprises in size, taking advantage of the slope to structure three levels of use: social and service area on the access level, office, gym and playroom on the lower level and, finally, bedrooms on the first floor, offering treetop views and privacy.

Apparently sober on the outside and with a certain brutalist essence, internally it is embraced by wood, which is present throughout the social area, and is gradually diluted to some elements in the bedrooms and more reserved areas.