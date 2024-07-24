Vila Madalena Residence / Arquitetura Gui Mattos

-
Architects: Arquitetura Gui Mattos
- Area: 796 m²
- Year: 2022
-
Photographs:Lela Leme
-
Manufacturers: Di Mármore, MC Movelaria
-
Lead Architect: José Rocha
- Interior Coordinator: Fernanda Denser
- Team: Isabella Rodrigues, Jaqueline Milan, Camila Ripani, Victor Muniz, Daniel Vannucchi, Flávia Braga, Flávia Moura
- Lighting: Foco luz & desenho
- Landscape: Embyá paisagens & ecossistemas
- Concrete Structure: Stec do Brasil
- Foundations: MGA Solos
- Hydraulic And Electrical Installations: IBR Engenharia
- Air Conditioning: LogiProject
- Audio And Video: Oguri Tecnologia Integrada
- Automation: Oguri Tecnologia Integrada
- Waterproofing: PROASSP
- Frames: Unibox
- U Glass: C.Glass
- Construction Management: Cimenge
- Construction: Alle Engenharia
- Program: Residential
- City: Vila Madalena
- Country: Brazil
Text description provided by the architects. Located on an irregularly shaped lot with irregular contours, the house in Vila Madalena emerges as a concrete monolith, which crumbles as it interacts with the lot. On the upper floor, strategic openings serve the bedrooms, both at the front and at the back. On the ground floor, a bold movement of the structure balances the building in two directions, all anchored by a staircase/pillar that precisely transfers the load to the ground.
When exploring its interior, the wood reveals itself, adorning walls and ceilings. This ceiling occasionally shines with light from pergolas or skylights. In the space of the lot, the house unfolds: base, living room, balcony and rest areas.
As if playing with the rigidity of concrete and the test of a very integrated social area, one of the side facades descends diagonally towards the floor - an attempt at a delicate gesture - which actually hides a foundation with very specific characteristics, required for supporting the load from the upper floor. To maintain light and protect the living room from rain or wind, u-glass panels were positioned negatively to the concrete.
Designed for a young family, it surprises in size, taking advantage of the slope to structure three levels of use: social and service area on the access level, office, gym and playroom on the lower level and, finally, bedrooms on the first floor, offering treetop views and privacy.
Apparently sober on the outside and with a certain brutalist essence, internally it is embraced by wood, which is present throughout the social area, and is gradually diluted to some elements in the bedrooms and more reserved areas.