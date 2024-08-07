Q U A D R O S House / gruta.arquitetos

+ 23

Houses • Bauru, Brazil Architects: gruta.arquitetos

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2024

Lead Architects: Paulo Renato e Gabriel Santiago

City: Bauru

Country: Brazil

Text description provided by the architects. The house project was developed to accommodate the couple and their 3 children. Situated on a 620m² plot within a gated community, careful planning was employed to ensure that the compartmentalization allowed mandatory setbacks to integrate with social use spaces.

By concentrating the private areas into a longitudinal block, it was possible to define the layout, and the starting point emerged.

The family engages in an integrated dynamic, practicing music, visual arts, and gastronomy. Occasionally, these activities happen simultaneously, and the suggestion of a permeable social environment facilitated communion between these practices.

The social area encompasses virtually the entire functional program of the house, with an office/studio and a living room/music room connected by a clearing with a jabuticaba tree and an adjoining kitchen/barbecue area, transitioning to the backyard where the pool and TV room are located.

The lateral walls were replaced with windows to bring the garden inside and extend the living spaces outside, blurring the boundaries between indoor and outdoor environments.

A lower height standard was used compared to the surrounding buildings as a visual permeability block, with a single-plane slab creating an uninterrupted ceiling sequence for those moving through the areas, culminating in a definition of materiality with natural elements and pure surfaces, subtly interacting with the architecture of the space.