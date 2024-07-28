Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. India
  5. A House in the Farm / studio MOB

A House in the Farm / studio MOB

A House in the Farm / studio MOB - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses
Coimbatore, India
  • Technical Team: Gouthaman
  • City: Coimbatore
  • Country: India
A House in the Farm / studio MOB - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© f/8

Text description provided by the architects. In the vibrant tapestry of Coimbatore’s urban sprawl lies a hidden gem—a harmonious blend of farmhouse allure and contemporary bungalow functionality. Crafted as a sanctuary for multiple generations, this home seamlessly intertwines private sanctuaries within an expansive, interconnected layout, merging indoor comforts with outdoor tranquility.

A House in the Farm / studio MOB - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© f/8

The architectural journey begins with a meticulous, southwest-oriented site plan to optimize natural light and ventilation. Surrounded by swaying coconut palms in a serene farm setting, the home offers serene vistas on one side, contrasting with the city’s bustling energy on the other. 

A House in the Farm / studio MOB - Image 4 of 17
© f/8
A House in the Farm / studio MOB - Interior Photography
© f/8

Thoughtful design includes separate vehicular and pedestrian entries, lush landscaping, and minimal west-facing openings for privacy. Large east-facing windows bathe interiors in natural light without excessive heat, while a central external garden becomes a tranquil focal point, shaded from the afternoon sun. A distinctive staircase adorned with a skylight and towering louvered window illuminates both the space and the sacred Puja room at its heart. This architectural marvel not only floods the home with natural light but also facilitates gentle ventilation, creating an atmosphere of serene grace and spiritual tranquility.

A House in the Farm / studio MOB - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© f/8

Each detail, from the expansive 16-foot main door to custom louvered shutters, underscores the blend of modernity and functionality. The material palette of concrete, exposed bricks, and accents of white and wood reflect a minimalist ethos, complemented by black granite and steel perforated gates for a contemporary edge. Innovative design touches include an open-to-sky courtyard in the son’s bedroom and anthropometrically integrated staircase railings catering to residents of all heights, ensuring individual needs are met while maintaining a cohesive aesthetic. Sustainable principles are echoed in furniture crafted from leftover wood, ensuring every element serves both form and function.

A House in the Farm / studio MOB - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© f/8
A House in the Farm / studio MOB - Exterior Photography
© f/8

This project not only meets but exceeds client expectations, delivering a harmonious living environment that balances tradition with modernity, privacy with connectivity, and simplicity with sophistication. A custom-designed screen elegantly separates the main entry passage from the private garden adjoining the son’s bedroom, ensuring privacy while enhancing the aesthetic harmony of its surroundings. It stands as a testament to thoughtful design, seamlessly integrating architectural innovation with the natural and urban landscapes of Coimbatore.

A House in the Farm / studio MOB - Exterior Photography, Door, Windows
© f/8

Project gallery

About this office
studio MOB
Office

Material

Concrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesIndia

Materials and Tags

Cite: "A House in the Farm / studio MOB" 28 Jul 2024. ArchDaily.

Top #Tags