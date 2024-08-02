Echo Park Adu / Bunch Design

-
Architects: Bunch Design
- Area: 670 ft²
- Year: 2019
-
Photographs:Yoshihiro Makino
- Lead Team: Hisako Ichiki, Bo Sundius
- Design Team: Naho Tsutsui
- Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Craig Phillips Engineering and Design
- General Constructing: Lightning Construction
- City: Los Angeles
- Country: United States
Text description provided by the architects. Set toward the rear of a 5000 sf property behind an existing house is this 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom Adu with high ceilings and expansive windows that face courtyards made from the sideyard setbacks.
A diagram of two simple rectangular plaster boxes shifted the cantilever in both shades and also blocked views of adjacent houses over the perimeter wall. The large lap plaster design contextualizes the adjacent craftsman home. Wood ceilings and floors make a warm space.
A linear skylight guides you through the house. The combination of views, materials and use of exterior space makes a small house that one will never tire of.