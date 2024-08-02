Echo Park Adu / Bunch Design

+ 10

Lead Team: Hisako Ichiki, Bo Sundius

Design Team: Naho Tsutsui

Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Craig Phillips Engineering and Design

General Constructing: Lightning Construction

City: Los Angeles

Country: United States

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Set toward the rear of a 5000 sf property behind an existing house is this 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom Adu with high ceilings and expansive windows that face courtyards made from the sideyard setbacks.

A diagram of two simple rectangular plaster boxes shifted the cantilever in both shades and also blocked views of adjacent houses over the perimeter wall. The large lap plaster design contextualizes the adjacent craftsman home. Wood ceilings and floors make a warm space.

A linear skylight guides you through the house. The combination of views, materials and use of exterior space makes a small house that one will never tire of.