World
  ArchDaily
  Projects
  Residential Architecture
  United States
  Echo Park Adu / Bunch Design

Echo Park Adu / Bunch Design

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Residential Architecture, Houses
Los Angeles, United States
  • Architects: Bunch Design
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  670 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2019
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Yoshihiro Makino
  • Lead Team: Hisako Ichiki, Bo Sundius
  • Design Team: Naho Tsutsui
  • Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Craig Phillips Engineering and Design
  • General Constructing: Lightning Construction
  • City: Los Angeles
  • Country: United States
Echo Park Adu / Bunch Design - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade

Text description provided by the architects. Set toward the rear of a 5000 sf property behind an existing house is this 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom Adu with high ceilings and expansive windows that face courtyards made from the sideyard setbacks.

Echo Park Adu / Bunch Design - Interior Photography, Living Room, Windows, Lighting
Echo Park Adu / Bunch Design - Interior Photography, Windows

A diagram of two simple rectangular plaster boxes shifted the cantilever in both shades and also blocked views of adjacent houses over the perimeter wall. The large lap plaster design contextualizes the adjacent craftsman home. Wood ceilings and floors make a warm space.

Echo Park Adu / Bunch Design - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade

A linear skylight guides you through the house. The combination of views, materials and use of exterior space makes a small house that one will never tire of.

Echo Park Adu / Bunch Design - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Yoshihiro Makino

Bunch Design
Concrete

Cite: "Echo Park Adu / Bunch Design" 02 Aug 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1019167/echo-park-adu-bunch-design> ISSN 0719-8884

