World
Odong Public Library / Unsangdong Architects

Odong Public Library / Unsangdong Architects - Interior Photography, Closet, Shelving, Wood, Beam

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Library
Seongbuk District, South Korea
More SpecsLess Specs
Odong Public Library / Unsangdong Architects - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Namgoong Sun

Text description provided by the architects. Although locals adore Odong Park, they have voiced concerns about a number of issues, including dust from an unsightly area where wood was being chopped. We would want to provide a forest library as a public refuge where we may converse with books because the residents needed fresh architectural proposals.

Odong Public Library / Unsangdong Architects - Interior Photography, Living Room, Shelving, Beam
© Namgoong Sun
Odong Public Library / Unsangdong Architects - Interior Photography, Living Room, Shelving, Beam
© Namgoong Sun
Odong Public Library / Unsangdong Architects - Image 20 of 26
Plan - 1st Floor
Odong Public Library / Unsangdong Architects - Interior Photography, Closet, Shelving, Beam
© Namgoong Sun

Odong Park is a fascinating urban park featuring a spacious walkway. The walking path in the park, which is made up of decks sloping downhill, can accommodate a range of activities and offers residents leisure and relaxation. The Odong Public Library occupies the beginning position to create room for the path's expansion.

Odong Public Library / Unsangdong Architects - Interior Photography, Shelving, Beam
© Namgoong Sun
Odong Public Library / Unsangdong Architects - Image 25 of 26
Concept Diagram
Odong Public Library / Unsangdong Architects - Interior Photography, Closet, Shelving, Wood, Beam
© Namgoong Sun

To create an open area, the space's fundamental element was changed into a bookcase wall construction. The fundamental component of the area was changed to a bookcase wall structure in order to create an open area at the bottom. With the central main room at its peak, the spiral ceiling resembles a mountain. Because the foldable roof has varying heights, sunlight can pour through the opening of the roof. It serves as a transparent area within and offers a sense of semi-exterior space.

Odong Public Library / Unsangdong Architects - Interior Photography, Beam, Chair, Windows
© Namgoong Sun
Odong Public Library / Unsangdong Architects - Image 26 of 26
Section Diagram

One feature that divides and distributes a space is the bookshelf wall. The bookshelf wall we suggest comprises a flowing space, communicating with each other and generating a dual maze structure that is adequately autonomous or integrated, whereas the traditional wall had restrictions related to structure and inhibiting spatial communication. The purpose of the bookshelf wall's arrangement and size is to guarantee that the structure's application and program arrangement work together. Stated differently, it achieves a balance between furnishings, area, and framework.

Odong Public Library / Unsangdong Architects - Image 11 of 26
© Namgoong Sun
Odong Public Library / Unsangdong Architects - Image 24 of 26
Elevation
Odong Public Library / Unsangdong Architects - Exterior Photography
© Namgoong Sun

Despite being a small library, people from different social classes who visit feel both purposeful and nomadic in the flowing space. A little room transcends its smallness of scale and becomes a space of multilateral value through an integrated and circular space.

Odong Public Library / Unsangdong Architects - Image 12 of 26
© Namgoong Sun

One way to interpret the different overlaps of the bookshelf and linear window frames between the triangular roof frames is as a gap that lets in natural light and the surrounding landscape. The multiple-code maze is a creative area that fosters delight, ingenuity, and innovation in both locals and kids.

Project location

Address:Seongbuk District, South Korea

About this office
Jun Mitsui & Associates Architects
Office
UnSangDong Architects
Office

Material

Wood

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCultural ArchitectureLibrarySouth Korea

Materials and Tags

WoodProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCultural ArchitectureLibrarySouth Korea
Cite: "Odong Public Library / Unsangdong Architects" 23 Jul 2024. ArchDaily.

