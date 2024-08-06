Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
Ibiapinópolis Apartment / Ana Sawaia Arquitetura

Ibiapinópolis Apartment / Ana Sawaia Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Living Room, Sofa, WindowsIbiapinópolis Apartment / Ana Sawaia Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Living Room, WindowsIbiapinópolis Apartment / Ana Sawaia Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Living Room, Windows, TableIbiapinópolis Apartment / Ana Sawaia Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, ChairIbiapinópolis Apartment / Ana Sawaia Arquitetura - More Images+ 28

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Apartment Interiors
São Paulo, Brazil
  • Architects: Ana Sawaia Arquitetura
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  260
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:André Scarpa
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Artefatos Engenharia Metálica, Atenua Som, Atlas, By Kamy, Docol, Dpot, Estúdio Bola, Gustavo Bittencourt, Keramika, Lumini, Ovoo, Paulo Alves, REKA, SANTANA, Styntec, Tom Mármores
  • Architect In Charge: Ana Sawaia
  • Project Team: Juliana Chamma Baumgart
  • Landscape Design: Estudio Oh
  • Landscape Collaborator: Jardins de Luz
  • Installation: Paulo Camerini
  • Construction: Plano Engenharia
  • Woodwork: Laurel
  • Kitchen: Securit
  • Sound System Design: Fernanda Duarte
  • City: São Paulo
  • Country: Brazil
Ibiapinópolis Apartment / Ana Sawaia Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Living Room, Sofa, Windows
© André Scarpa

Text description provided by the architects. Located in a building from 1973 in the Jardim Paulistano neighborhood in São Paulo, the 260m2 apartment is on the 3rd floor, with a view of the treetops visible through all the windows of the living room.

Ibiapinópolis Apartment / Ana Sawaia Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Living Room, Sofa
© André Scarpa
Ibiapinópolis Apartment / Ana Sawaia Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Living Room, Windows
© André Scarpa

The residents, a couple with two young children, wanted to expand the spaces to larger environments and integrate the kitchen with the living area. Walls in the entrance hall, dining room, and living room were removed. However, a large concrete pillar 1.80m wide separated the kitchen from the living room. With the intention of revealing the structure, the covering on the pillar and beams between the living room and kitchen was removed. A large carpentry panel with vertical grooves was made, showcasing a sequence of doors to the kitchen, wine cellar, entrance door, and powder room, camouflaging them and creating a rhythmic composition for this plane, providing visual unity, removing access interrupted by corridors, and improving circulation flow.

Ibiapinópolis Apartment / Ana Sawaia Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair
© André Scarpa

Concrete also appears in the on-site built-in bookshelves and countertops, with 3cm thick shelves housing the dining room buffet and TV cabinet, featuring solid Tauari wood lattice doors.

Ibiapinópolis Apartment / Ana Sawaia Arquitetura - Image 15 of 33
© André Scarpa

Sliding doors with wired glass separate the office from the living room and the kitchen from the service area, allowing natural light to pass between the spaces. The original wooden flooring in the living area and bedrooms was restored, and a wooden deck was installed over the balcony floor.

Ibiapinópolis Apartment / Ana Sawaia Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Living Room, Sofa
© André Scarpa
Ibiapinópolis Apartment / Ana Sawaia Arquitetura - Image 30 of 33
Project
Ibiapinópolis Apartment / Ana Sawaia Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Living Room, Windows
© André Scarpa

The kitchen was a challenge. It had little natural light, and the circulation occupied too much space due to multiple access points. To meet the residents' needs, a curved cabinet was designed to allow fluid circulation and ample storage space, made of perforated and rolled metal sheet, housing appliances and a lit niche. The kitchen table was made of concrete, also molded on-site, with a 1.40m overhang.

Ibiapinópolis Apartment / Ana Sawaia Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Kitchen
© André Scarpa
Ibiapinópolis Apartment / Ana Sawaia Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Countertop, Windows
© André Scarpa
Ibiapinópolis Apartment / Ana Sawaia Arquitetura - Interior Photography
© André Scarpa

The national travertine marble removed from the bathrooms was completely reused. Instead of being discarded, it was used in the composition of terrazzo flooring in the kitchen, service area, and powder room, both in the pebble base and in variously sized triangle-cut shards.

Ibiapinópolis Apartment / Ana Sawaia Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Countertop, Chair
© André Scarpa
Ibiapinópolis Apartment / Ana Sawaia Arquitetura - Image 33 of 33
Sketch

The furniture is predominantly from Brazilian designers, such as Gustavo Bittencourt, Domingos Tótora, Sergio Bernardes, Paulo Alves, Estúdio Bola, Luciana Martins, Gerson de Oliveira, and Lina Bo Bardi.

Ibiapinópolis Apartment / Ana Sawaia Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Living Room, Windows, Table
© André Scarpa

Project gallery

Project location

Address:São Paulo, Brazil

About this office
Ana Sawaia Arquitetura
Office

Cite: "Ibiapinópolis Apartment / Ana Sawaia Arquitetura" [Apartamento Ibiapinópolis / Ana Sawaia Arquitetura] 06 Aug 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1019119/ibiapinopolis-apartment-ana-sawaia-arquitetura> ISSN 0719-8884

