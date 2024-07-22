Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
  Shade School Playground Pavilion / Blue Temple

Shade School Playground Pavilion / Blue Temple

Shade School Playground Pavilion / Blue Temple - Image 2 of 18Shade School Playground Pavilion / Blue Temple - Exterior PhotographyShade School Playground Pavilion / Blue Temple - Interior Photography, StairsShade School Playground Pavilion / Blue Temple - Image 5 of 18

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Installations & Structures, Schools
Yangon, Myanmar
  • Architects: Blue Temple
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  127
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Nyan Zay Htet
  • Lead Architect: Raphaël Ascoli
Shade School Playground Pavilion / Blue Temple - Exterior Photography
© Nyan Zay Htet

Text description provided by the architects. This structure is multifunctional, it serves both as a shading device for the elementary school playground and creates a cultural event space. The parameters which guided the design came from both the site and the client. The school wanted the structure to create as much shade without stepping into the actual courtyard. All footings had to be placed outside onto the grass.

Shade School Playground Pavilion / Blue Temple - Image 2 of 18
© Nyan Zay Htet
Shade School Playground Pavilion / Blue Temple - Image 15 of 18
Sunlight Exposure Diagram
Shade School Playground Pavilion / Blue Temple - Interior Photography, Stairs
© Nyan Zay Htet

The structure was designed to maximize shading; we used a ladybug on a grasshopper to calculate the percentage of direct light exposure to guarantee performance. The outline of the courtyard has a singular curvature, which we used to determine the overall layout and which inspired the curvy movements of the structure.

Shade School Playground Pavilion / Blue Temple - Image 11 of 18
© Nyan Zay Htet
Shade School Playground Pavilion / Blue Temple - Image 17 of 18
Details
Shade School Playground Pavilion / Blue Temple - Image 5 of 18
© Nyan Zay Htet

The spacing of the footings was determined by the entrance of the adjacent building which opens to the courtyard, this allows the architectural intervention to align itself with the context and create a very fitting effect with the site. The coconut tree which we wanted to keep marks the end of the linear structure. During culture events, the structure becomes a decorative backdrop which also accommodates for booths and exhibitors.

Shade School Playground Pavilion / Blue Temple - Interior Photography, Chair
© Nyan Zay Htet

Project location

Address:Yangon, Myanmar

Blue Temple
Installations & StructuresLandscape ArchitectureEducational ArchitectureSchoolsMyanmar
