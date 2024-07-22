Shade School Playground Pavilion / Blue Temple

+ 13

Architect: Bhone Mo Win Khet

Bamboo Technician: Kyaw Zin Latt

Contractors: Monkey Joint - Bamboo Players

City: Yangon

Country: Myanmar

Text description provided by the architects. This structure is multifunctional, it serves both as a shading device for the elementary school playground and creates a cultural event space. The parameters which guided the design came from both the site and the client. The school wanted the structure to create as much shade without stepping into the actual courtyard. All footings had to be placed outside onto the grass.

The structure was designed to maximize shading; we used a ladybug on a grasshopper to calculate the percentage of direct light exposure to guarantee performance. The outline of the courtyard has a singular curvature, which we used to determine the overall layout and which inspired the curvy movements of the structure.

The spacing of the footings was determined by the entrance of the adjacent building which opens to the courtyard, this allows the architectural intervention to align itself with the context and create a very fitting effect with the site. The coconut tree which we wanted to keep marks the end of the linear structure. During culture events, the structure becomes a decorative backdrop which also accommodates for booths and exhibitors.