Dr. COSMO Design Story Mixed Use Space / Another D Studio

Design Story - Interior Design is evolving towards an adaptable space that can adapt to meet various purposes. Spaces with high efficiency per unit area can be utilized in multiple ways according to different times and purposes, with economic benefits and high productivity.

Dr. COSMO’s space actively implements these features to flexibly refine all necessary components without missing any aspect. The headquarters's cafe and gallery blend into an exhibition space that also serves as a co-working office and photo studio, while a spacious library and speakers integrate into a small performance venue. We hope this space will continuously transform into a place where diverse contents are made.

Design Process - [Brightness Stage: The Stage of Light] - As the curtains rise and the play begins, a new story unfolds each time on a stage filled with vibrant lights and backgrounds!

We have researched to create a space that adapts to various purposes. We grouped functional spaces into blocks and arranged them according to circulation flow while conducting simulations for all other elements of the space for different purposes.

The moving wall creates diversity within the space through its movements, like the stage backdrop. It generates different scenes and new stages depending on the user's use and intent. Additionally, the organic shape of the table design ensures versatility to allow it to blend seamlessly into any scene. Sometimes serving as a foreground and other times as a background, it expresses the space's functionality through its expandability.

The lighting emphasizes significant scenes, intentionally hides others, and sometimes brightens the entire space. In this way, the space functions as a stage that appears the same yet different, with elements moving and changing to create scenes that fit the purpose and adapt to the user's needs.