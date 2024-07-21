Maya House / Kamat & Rozario Architecture

+ 21

Project Architects: Ananya Gupta, Oweena Fernandes, Mrigank Roychaudhury

Contractors: Dharmendra Jangid

City: Bengaluru

Country: India

Text description provided by the architects. Designed for a couple and their four-legged companions, this project celebrates the integral bond between humans and pets. The design balances private and shared spaces, with nearly half of the site dedicated to an expansive garden—affectionately referred to as the dogs' domain—while the remainder houses communal areas for the family. A pivotal feature of the design is the seamless integration of the indoor and outdoor. The living room effortlessly extends into the garden through a sliding folding door, blurring boundaries and enhancing spatial fluidity.

Further enhancing the connection with nature, a central courtyard anchors the master suite, transparently enveloping the bedroom, walk-in wardrobe, and bathroom. Here, roller blinds provide privacy without compromising the courtyard's serene ambiance. The layout of the residence challenges convention, with the ground floor exclusively dedicated to the living room, library, and master suite, all opening onto the garden—a shared sanctuary for the entire household.

Considering the dogs, strategic planning relocated the kitchen and dining areas to the first floor, freeing up ample ground-level space for the dogs' enjoyment. The first-floor kitchen and dining spaces overlook the central courtyard and are connected to the living room via a double-height space.

A lower-level sit-out ensures direct garden access, enhancing the overall spatial experience. The top floor is a versatile retreat, housing a study area for remote work and a guest bedroom that opens onto a spacious terrace, ideal for gatherings and enjoying panoramic views.

Externally, the facade is adorned with locally sourced Sadarahalli stone, revealing its inherent beauty and underappreciated qualities. The compound wall echoes the stone cladding pattern, maintaining a monochromatic aesthetic that conceals verdant surroundings until one enters the main spaces, where the architecture unfolds to reveal a vibrant tapestry of greenery.

The façade design responded to the larger part of the site facing south. The sadarahalli fins in the façade allow reflected dappled light to be reflected into the interior spaces, cutting out the glare to a large extent. The rest of the façade continued the same design language.