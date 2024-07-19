Flowers Winery / Walker Warner

+ 4

Design Team: Walker Warner

Interior Design: Maca Huneeus Design

Landscape Architecture: Alexis Woods Landscape Design

Engineering & Consulting > Lighting: Anna Kondolf Lighting Design

General Constructing: Cello & Maudru Construction Company

City: Healdsburg

Country: United States

Did you collaborate on this project?

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Flowers Vineyards & Winery was looking for a venue to showcase their sustainably produced wines within a setting that expressed their nature-based ethos. After securing a 15.5-acre estate in Healdsburg with an existing but deteriorated winery, a complete renovation and expansion became the perfect union of context and intent, and a new guest experience was created as House of Flowers.

Remodeling the existing structures enabled most of the original structure to be ‘recycled,’ and gave focus to the design efforts, elevating what was already present. The strategy was to find ways to reconnect visitors to the landscape while reimagining what was a series of simple industrial buildings.

Tucked discretely into the landscape, the transformation involved creating new pathways and expanding the gardens so that wines could be enjoyed both inside as well as outside. The desire, note the Flowers owners, was to “create an environment where guests feel like they are entering our home, experiencing wines crafted without compromise and shared without pretension.”