Flowers Winery / Walker Warner

Flowers Winery / Walker Warner

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Hospitality Architecture, Winery, Renovation
Healdsburg, United States
  • Design Team: Walker Warner
  • Interior Design: Maca Huneeus Design
  • Landscape Architecture: Alexis Woods Landscape Design
  • Engineering & Consulting > Lighting: Anna Kondolf Lighting Design
  • General Constructing: Cello & Maudru Construction Company
  • City: Healdsburg
  • Country: United States
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
Flowers Winery / Walker Warner
© Douglas Friedman

Text description provided by the architects. Flowers Vineyards & Winery was looking for a venue to showcase their sustainably produced wines within a setting that expressed their nature-based ethos. After securing a 15.5-acre estate in Healdsburg with an existing but deteriorated winery, a complete renovation and expansion became the perfect union of context and intent, and a new guest experience was created as House of Flowers.

Flowers Winery / Walker Warner
© Douglas Friedman
Flowers Winery / Walker Warner
© Douglas Friedman

Remodeling the existing structures enabled most of the original structure to be ‘recycled,’ and gave focus to the design efforts, elevating what was already present. The strategy was to find ways to reconnect visitors to the landscape while reimagining what was a series of simple industrial buildings.

Flowers Winery / Walker Warner
© Douglas Friedman

Tucked discretely into the landscape, the transformation involved creating new pathways and expanding the gardens so that wines could be enjoyed both inside as well as outside. The desire, note the Flowers owners, was to “create an environment where guests feel like they are entering our home, experiencing wines crafted without compromise and shared without pretension.”

Flowers Winery / Walker Warner
© Douglas Friedman

Healdsburg, United States

Walker Warner Architects
