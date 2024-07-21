Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Indonesia
  5. Private Villa / BAMM ARCHITECTS

Private Villa / BAMM ARCHITECTS

Private Villa / BAMM ARCHITECTS - Image 2 of 21Private Villa / BAMM ARCHITECTS - Image 3 of 21Private Villa / BAMM ARCHITECTS - Image 4 of 21Private Villa / BAMM ARCHITECTS - Image 5 of 21

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses
Ubud, Indonesia
  • Architects: BAMM ARCHITECTS
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  160
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Mattia Zenesi
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Gaya Ceramics, Quadra
  • Lead Architect: Barbara Agostini
  • Construction Company: Pt. Bali Armonia
  • Site Manager: Massimiliano Motta
  • Textiles: Pt. QUARZIA BATIK Bali
  • City: Ubud
  • Country: Indonesia
Private Villa / BAMM ARCHITECTS - Image 2 of 21
© Mattia Zenesi

Text description provided by the architects. The project for this private villa is located within a Compound just eight kilometers south of Ubud, Bali—rice fields, a creek, and a jungle border the land. The Architects were inspired by the landscape, creating a building that recalls the vernacular elements of the place, adding a contemporary touch. The project includes two architectural elements: one pavilion housing communal functions such as living room, dining room, kitchen, laundry, and guest toilet, and one contemporary building for private functions such as bedrooms, studio, and bathrooms. There is also a coverage garage and a large storage.

Private Villa / BAMM ARCHITECTS - Image 3 of 21
© Mattia Zenesi
Private Villa / BAMM ARCHITECTS - Image 19 of 21
Plan
Private Villa / BAMM ARCHITECTS - Image 4 of 21
© Mattia Zenesi
Private Villa / BAMM ARCHITECTS - Image 5 of 21
© Mattia Zenesi

The Pavilion Typology, open on all sides and covered by a pitched roof, allows daily living in close contact with nature and ensures constant air circulation. This is essential in a Country with high temperatures. The Pavilion’s roof structure features vertical supports made of “ double T “ painted steel, while the beams are made in Bangkirai wood ( a local wood ). The entire roof structure is made with Bangkirai wood rafters and panels. Regarding “sofa area”, was created a large concrete shelf on which large cushions are placed. The entire Pavilion’s flooring is made in “Cor Halus” grey, similar to grit. 

Private Villa / BAMM ARCHITECTS - Image 9 of 21
© Mattia Zenesi
Private Villa / BAMM ARCHITECTS - Image 21 of 21
Sections and Elevations

Few walls delimit the functional spaces and never reach the roof: the view of the entire roof is never prevented.  The Contemporary building is a long “slat.” The construction technique consisted of pillars and infill masonry, but the external finishing was made of local stones. There are two separate entrances. Inside, there is a master bedroom with a walk-in closet, a studio, a TV area, an extra bed, and two open bathrooms—these last offer equal privacy and exposure, with open-air showers surrounded by stones.

Private Villa / BAMM ARCHITECTS - Image 7 of 21
© Mattia Zenesi

The master bedroom is suspended and is supported by an iron beam. A large window allows a stunning jungle view. The garden touches two buildings, and the stone walkways mark the paths. A pool was built at the bottom of the land’s plot, accessed by a stone staircase. The pool faces the jungle and the creek.

Private Villa / BAMM ARCHITECTS - Image 6 of 21
© Mattia Zenesi

Project gallery

About this office
BAMM ARCHITECTS
Cite: "Private Villa / BAMM ARCHITECTS" 21 Jul 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1018971/private-villa-bamm-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

