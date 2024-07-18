Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2024 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Mixed Use Architecture
  4. United States
  5. Chicago Park District Headquarters and Fieldhouse / John Ronan Architects

Chicago Park District Headquarters and Fieldhouse / John Ronan Architects

Save

Chicago Park District Headquarters and Fieldhouse / John Ronan Architects - Exterior Photography, WindowsChicago Park District Headquarters and Fieldhouse / John Ronan Architects - Exterior Photography, FacadeChicago Park District Headquarters and Fieldhouse / John Ronan Architects - Interior Photography, FacadeChicago Park District Headquarters and Fieldhouse / John Ronan Architects - Exterior Photography, FacadeChicago Park District Headquarters and Fieldhouse / John Ronan Architects - More Images+ 51

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Mixed Use Architecture, Sports Architecture, Offices
Chicago, United States
  • Architects: John Ronan Architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  7430
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:James Florio
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  9Wood, Alliance Glazing Technologies, Bricks Inc, Cain Millwork, Creative Panel Systems Inc., Just Rite Acoustics, Oldcastle Building Envelope
  • Structural Engineering: Thornton Tomasetti
  • Design Team: John Ronan Architects
  • Mechanical, Electrical And Plumbing Engineer: dbHMS
  • Civil Engineering: Terra Engineering
  • Lighting Design: Charter Sills
  • Landscape Architecture: Site Design Group
  • Community Engagement: APMonarch
  • City: Chicago
  • Country: United States
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Chicago Park District Headquarters and Fieldhouse / John Ronan Architects - Exterior Photography, Facade
© James Florio

Text description provided by the architects. The Chicago Park District Headquarters is an 80,000 sf building comprised of headquarters office space for the Chicago Park District staff and an 18,000 sf field house with gymnasium, fitness and club rooms located in a new 17-acre park reclaimed from a former brownfield site in the Brighton Park neighborhood on the southwest side of Chicago. Like more historical Chicago fieldhouses, the headquarters building/field house is set into the park to give the building a dignified presence and to organize the park space around it. The building is designed to make CPD staff feel like they are working in a park and put them in close contact with the public they serve.

Save this picture!
Chicago Park District Headquarters and Fieldhouse / John Ronan Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows
© James Florio
Save this picture!
Chicago Park District Headquarters and Fieldhouse / John Ronan Architects - Exterior Photography, Facade
© James Florio
Save this picture!
Chicago Park District Headquarters and Fieldhouse / John Ronan Architects - Image 45 of 56
Ground Floor Plan
Save this picture!
Chicago Park District Headquarters and Fieldhouse / John Ronan Architects - Interior Photography, Facade
© James Florio

The headquarters building is two stories and circular in plan, an iconic shape befitting an important civic institution, with a park pathway extending through it to delineate the field house from the headquarters. (The architect also master-planned the 17-acre park). The park pathway is informed by Frederick Law Olmsted's park and boulevard system for Chicago, in which large parks are connected via landscaped boulevards. As the park pathway intersects the building, it widens to create two open-air courtyards which bring light and air into the center of the building and create an outdoor meeting, recreation and relaxation space for headquarters and field house staff and neighborhood residents.

Save this picture!
Chicago Park District Headquarters and Fieldhouse / John Ronan Architects - Interior Photography
© James Florio
Save this picture!
Chicago Park District Headquarters and Fieldhouse / John Ronan Architects - Image 46 of 56
Upper Floor Plan
Save this picture!
Chicago Park District Headquarters and Fieldhouse / John Ronan Architects - Interior Photography, Chair
© James Florio

Headquarters office space (for 205 Park District staff members) is organized in alternating bands of enclosed rooms (offices, meeting rooms) and open office areas to support collaboration and provide for future flexibility.  The second-floor office space extends over the field house allowing views into the gym below.  The staff break room is situated at the heart of the second floor and borders a courtyard on one side with the gymnasium on the other, allowing CPD staff to watch a basketball game while they eat their lunch, for example.  CPD staff have direct access to the field house without going outside through a connecting stair and elevator.  A covered outdoor terrace on the second level, with views of the adjacent park and playing fields, has direct access from the field house below and can be reserved for parties and events, or used as a relaxation or meeting space by CPD staff.  

Save this picture!
Chicago Park District Headquarters and Fieldhouse / John Ronan Architects - Image 14 of 56
© James Florio
Save this picture!
Chicago Park District Headquarters and Fieldhouse / John Ronan Architects - Interior Photography, Windows
© James Florio
Save this picture!
Chicago Park District Headquarters and Fieldhouse / John Ronan Architects - Image 48 of 56
Section A
Save this picture!
Chicago Park District Headquarters and Fieldhouse / John Ronan Architects - Exterior Photography, Facade
© James Florio

The building’s material palette includes reclaimed Chicago common brick, salvaged from two demolished buildings in the area, to root the design in the local building culture and foreground the theme of reclaiming the site for the community. The building perimeter is glazed in bronze-tinted glass in a unitized glazing system, and curved, expanded metal screens in champagne-anodized aluminum provide sun shading to improve energy efficiency and give the building a distinctive appearance. The building has a cost-effective structural system of metal bar joists spanning in between masonry bearing walls running in parallel, and a green roof system mitigates the urban “heat island” effect. Inside, ash wood reclaimed from local trees stricken by the emerald ash borer is used in furniture, wall cladding and gym flooring.

Save this picture!
Chicago Park District Headquarters and Fieldhouse / John Ronan Architects - Image 6 of 56
© James Florio

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Chicago, United States

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
John Ronan Architects
Office

Materials

GlassSteelBrick

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsMixed Use ArchitectureSports ArchitectureOfficesUnited States

Materials and Tags

GlassSteelBrickProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsMixed Use ArchitectureSports ArchitectureOfficesUnited States
Cite: "Chicago Park District Headquarters and Fieldhouse / John Ronan Architects" 18 Jul 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1018959/chicago-park-district-headquarters-and-fieldhouse-john-ronan-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags