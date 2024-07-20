Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2024 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Industrial Architecture
  4. France
  5. Château Lascombes Rehabilitation and Extension / BPM Architectes

Château Lascombes Rehabilitation and Extension / BPM Architectes

Save

Château Lascombes Rehabilitation and Extension / BPM Architectes - Image 2 of 23Château Lascombes Rehabilitation and Extension / BPM Architectes - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadeChâteau Lascombes Rehabilitation and Extension / BPM Architectes - Image 4 of 23Château Lascombes Rehabilitation and Extension / BPM Architectes - Image 5 of 23Château Lascombes Rehabilitation and Extension / BPM Architectes - More Images+ 18

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Industrial Architecture, Winery, Extension
Paris, France
  • Architects: BPM Architectes
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  12000
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2021
  • Photographs
    Photographs:11h45
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Knauf, Zikkens, Zolplan
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Château Lascombes Rehabilitation and Extension / BPM Architectes - Image 2 of 23
© 11h45

Text description provided by the architects. The construction of the new barrel cellar at Château Lascombes marks a new page in the history of the estate. Since the 2000s, BPM Architectes has supported the estate's development through the design of the 2nd year barrel cellar and its wine tourism section, comprising the tasting cellar and boutique, completed in 2018.

Save this picture!
Château Lascombes Rehabilitation and Extension / BPM Architectes - Image 7 of 23
© 11h45
Save this picture!
Château Lascombes Rehabilitation and Extension / BPM Architectes - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© 11h45
Save this picture!
Château Lascombes Rehabilitation and Extension / BPM Architectes - Image 20 of 23
Ground Floor Plan
Save this picture!
Château Lascombes Rehabilitation and Extension / BPM Architectes - Image 5 of 23
© 11h45

With the acquisition of new vineyard plots, Château Lascombes needed to rethink the production unit, both in terms of capacity and technical aspects. It was necessary to modernize the tools, and the working environment, and meet the exacting standards and precision required to produce an exceptional product.

Save this picture!
Château Lascombes Rehabilitation and Extension / BPM Architectes - Image 4 of 23
© 11h45
Save this picture!
Château Lascombes Rehabilitation and Extension / BPM Architectes - Image 22 of 23
Section 1
Save this picture!
Château Lascombes Rehabilitation and Extension / BPM Architectes - Image 13 of 23
© 11h45

In 2018, long discussions began between the Château and the agency. The needs, the technical level of the production tool, the evolutivity of the winery and the flexibility of the building all led to the creation of extremely precise specifications that meet the highest standards.

Save this picture!
Château Lascombes Rehabilitation and Extension / BPM Architectes - Image 10 of 23
© 11h45

This collective effort has resulted in the most accurate possible response to all technical requirements, such as grape harvest processing, gravity-fed working, vat capacity, etc. These specifications apply to the winemaking unit, in addition to the extension of the bottle storage areas and the winery buildings (shed, tractors, storage of equipment and phytosanitary products).

Save this picture!
Château Lascombes Rehabilitation and Extension / BPM Architectes - Interior Photography, Dining room
© 11h45
Save this picture!
Château Lascombes Rehabilitation and Extension / BPM Architectes - Image 23 of 23
Section 2
Save this picture!
Château Lascombes Rehabilitation and Extension / BPM Architectes - Image 18 of 23
© 11h45

The project was designed to be architecturally continuous with the existing building, opposite the historic one. The new VAT room was not intended to supplant the existing building.

Save this picture!
Château Lascombes Rehabilitation and Extension / BPM Architectes - Exterior Photography, Windows, Door
© 11h45

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Paris, France

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
BPM Architectes
Office

Materials

SteelConcrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsIndustrial ArchitectureWineryRefurbishmentExtensionFrance

Materials and Tags

SteelConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsIndustrial ArchitectureWineryRefurbishmentExtensionFrance
Cite: "Château Lascombes Rehabilitation and Extension / BPM Architectes" 20 Jul 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1018954/chateau-lascombes-rehabilitation-and-extension-bpm-architectes> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags