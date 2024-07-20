Château Lascombes Rehabilitation and Extension / BPM Architectes

+ 18

Industrial Architecture, Winery, Extension • Paris, France Architects: BPM Architectes

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 12000 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2021

Photographs Photographs: 11h45

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: Knauf , Zikkens , Zolplan

Text description provided by the architects. The construction of the new barrel cellar at Château Lascombes marks a new page in the history of the estate. Since the 2000s, BPM Architectes has supported the estate's development through the design of the 2nd year barrel cellar and its wine tourism section, comprising the tasting cellar and boutique, completed in 2018.

With the acquisition of new vineyard plots, Château Lascombes needed to rethink the production unit, both in terms of capacity and technical aspects. It was necessary to modernize the tools, and the working environment, and meet the exacting standards and precision required to produce an exceptional product.

In 2018, long discussions began between the Château and the agency. The needs, the technical level of the production tool, the evolutivity of the winery and the flexibility of the building all led to the creation of extremely precise specifications that meet the highest standards.

This collective effort has resulted in the most accurate possible response to all technical requirements, such as grape harvest processing, gravity-fed working, vat capacity, etc. These specifications apply to the winemaking unit, in addition to the extension of the bottle storage areas and the winery buildings (shed, tractors, storage of equipment and phytosanitary products).

The project was designed to be architecturally continuous with the existing building, opposite the historic one. The new VAT room was not intended to supplant the existing building.