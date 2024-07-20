Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
  5. Matsumoto City Museum / KUME SEKKEI Co.

Matsumoto City Museum / KUME SEKKEI Co. - Exterior Photography, FacadeMatsumoto City Museum / KUME SEKKEI Co. - Interior Photography, Table, ChairMatsumoto City Museum / KUME SEKKEI Co. - Image 4 of 25Matsumoto City Museum / KUME SEKKEI Co. - Image 5 of 25

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Museum
Matsumoto, Japan
  • Office Lead Architects: Yosuke Miura
  • Design Team: Ayako Mizutani
  • Structure Engineers: Hiroshi Ito
  • Client: Matsumoto City
  • Exhibition Designer: NOMURA Co., Ltd.
  • Signage: 6D
  • City: Matsumoto
  • Country: Japan
Matsumoto City Museum / KUME SEKKEI Co. - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Naomichi Sode

Text description provided by the architects. The project is to move and rebuild the city museum of Matsumoto from within the historical site of Matsumoto Castle to the Sannomaru area. A new museum was planned in accordance with the area development policy established to revitalize the atmosphere, once lined with samurai residences as a castle area.

Matsumoto City Museum / KUME SEKKEI Co. - Interior Photography, Table, Chair
© Naomichi Sode
Matsumoto City Museum / KUME SEKKEI Co. - Image 21 of 25
Plan - Ground Floor
Matsumoto City Museum / KUME SEKKEI Co. - Image 13 of 25
© Naomichi Sode

The site faces “Daimyo-cho Street” to the east, the north-south street leading to Matsumoto Castle and “Dotekoji Street” to the south, and on the southeast side is the “Masugata” Ruins Square, the entrance to the castle. With the future revitalization of the square in mind, the museum was designed as an entrance with an open face that welcomes people. In accordance with the policy, the exterior is covered with a roof, and the roof on the Daimyo-cho Street side was lowered to lead and link to the future urban development of the street. A display window, ”window gallery,” has been set up along Dotekoji Street, allowing the museum's activities and Matsumoto culture to be communicated to the town on a daily basis.

Matsumoto City Museum / KUME SEKKEI Co. - Image 17 of 25
© Naomichi Sode
Matsumoto City Museum / KUME SEKKEI Co. - Image 11 of 25
© Naomichi Sode
Matsumoto City Museum / KUME SEKKEI Co. - Image 23 of 25
Plan - 2nd Floor
Matsumoto City Museum / KUME SEKKEI Co. - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Windows, Chair
© Naomichi Sode

Behind the window gallery are various communication and activity rooms, a shop, a cafe, etc., making the first floor an open and easy-to-use floor, while the museum's core functions of collecting, storing and exhibiting materials are located on the second floor and above.

Matsumoto City Museum / KUME SEKKEI Co. - Image 4 of 25
© Naomichi Sode
Matsumoto City Museum / KUME SEKKEI Co. - Image 25 of 25
Section

In order to maximize the space of the exhibition rooms within the height limit of 18m, the rooms have an exposed structure without false ceiling, with underfloor air conditioning using ducts built onto the PC beams. This exposed structure that supports its roof on the third floor is a folded-plate structure made of 6mm thickness steel plates with an 18m span, which reflects the beauty of the Northern Alps and the traditional folk art of "Matsumoto Temari."

Matsumoto City Museum / KUME SEKKEI Co. - Image 5 of 25
© Naomichi Sode
Matsumoto City Museum / KUME SEKKEI Co. - Image 9 of 25
© Naomichi Sode

Winding stairs begin at the grand stairs and lead visitors through an open void to the exhibition rooms. The circulation path was designed to have a distinctive "Masugata" shape at the castle entrance and to have an affinity with the mountain city of Matsumoto.

Matsumoto City Museum / KUME SEKKEI Co. - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows
© Naomichi Sode

The aim is to create a living museum that teaches and conveys the culture and history of Matsumoto, and encourages new discoveries and activities.

Matsumoto City Museum / KUME SEKKEI Co. - Image 8 of 25
© Naomichi Sode

Project location

Address:Matsumoto, Japan

KUME SEKKEI Co.
Cite: "Matsumoto City Museum / KUME SEKKEI Co." 20 Jul 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1018938/matsumoto-city-museum-kume-sekkei-c-ltd> ISSN 0719-8884

