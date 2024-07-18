Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2024 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. India
  5. A Dialogue with the Past House / A Threshold

A Dialogue with the Past House / A Threshold

Save

A Dialogue with the Past House / A Threshold - Image 2 of 35A Dialogue with the Past House / A Threshold - Interior Photography, Stairs, Facade, HandrailA Dialogue with the Past House / A Threshold - Interior Photography, Windows, BrickA Dialogue with the Past House / A Threshold - Exterior Photography, Windows, BrickA Dialogue with the Past House / A Threshold - More Images+ 30

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses
Akkalkot, India
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
A Dialogue with the Past House / A Threshold - Image 2 of 35
© Atik Bheda

Text description provided by the architects. Akkalkot, a town in the Solapur district of Maharashtra, is characterized by its dense urban neighborhoods. The residence sits on a compact 825-square-foot plot, measuring just 25 feet by 33 feet. These neighborhoods feature traditional vernacular houses built using exposed black basalt stone and bricks. These homes often incorporate central open-to-sky courtyards and thick common walls that provide insulation from the harsh climate. Our design draws direct inspiration from this local architectural vernacular.

Save this picture!
A Dialogue with the Past House / A Threshold - Image 7 of 35
© Atik Bheda

This house, situated within its traditional historical context, reconnects the client with cherished memories from their childhood and fulfills their present-day needs. Clients desired to recreate the experience and memories of their old, traditional open-air courtyard house. They wanted the common areas like seating, eating, and cooking to have fewer walls and open directly onto the courtyards. This would allow everyday family activities, social interactions, and gatherings to occur in the open-air setting. The context of the house is in an older neighborhood, which means the clients' many relatives and friends who live nearby could be easily entertained in this home.

Save this picture!
A Dialogue with the Past House / A Threshold - Exterior Photography, Garden
© Atik Bheda
Save this picture!
A Dialogue with the Past House / A Threshold - Image 27 of 35
Plan - Ground Floor
Save this picture!
A Dialogue with the Past House / A Threshold - Interior Photography, Stairs, Facade, Handrail
© Atik Bheda

The building seamlessly integrates into Akkalkot's historic old town. Given the harsh summers reaching 45-47°C, we incorporated climate-responsive techniques. Perforated brick screens and planter buffers wrap the house, mitigating intense heat and blocking direct sunlight from the main areas. The house's materiality and contextual design seamlessly integrate with the neighboring historic structures. Access is limited to a narrow pedestrian path, enhancing the home's harmonious blend with its surroundings. Our design approach aims to respectfully and sensitively respond to the strong contextual character of the immediate environment.

Save this picture!
A Dialogue with the Past House / A Threshold - Interior Photography, Windows, Brick
© Atik Bheda

The living, dining, and kitchen are more open, facing the landscaped courtyard covered with skylight, which draws the natural light throughout the house because of the dense neighborhood surroundings. The open living, dining, and kitchen areas face the landscaped courtyard covered by a skylight. This allows natural light to permeate the house, compensating for the dense surrounding neighborhood. The sleek, teak-clad metal staircase connects the house to the first floor, which contains two bedrooms - one to the southeast and one to the southwest. Both bedrooms face south, with a perforated brick screen and landscaping as a buffer from the harsh southern sun while also providing privacy from the neighboring houses nearby.

Save this picture!
A Dialogue with the Past House / A Threshold - Interior Photography, Windows, Facade, Beam
© Atik Bheda
Save this picture!
A Dialogue with the Past House / A Threshold - Image 31 of 35
Axo with Screen

The exposed brick perforated screen creates a unique, green façade that is a climate-responsive, functional design solution for the harsh regional climate. This breathable façade attracts birds, squirrels, butterflies, and other wildlife, adding visual interest and character from the outside. A spiral staircase rises from a small family area, connecting it to a second-floor garden and a master bedroom. The master bedroom features a small, clerestory roof that draws natural light from all four sides, creating a shaft for air to circulate.

Save this picture!
A Dialogue with the Past House / A Threshold - Interior Photography, Door, Handrail
© Atik Bheda
Save this picture!
A Dialogue with the Past House / A Threshold - Image 17 of 35
© Atik Bheda

The bedrooms feature floor-to-ceiling louvered teak wood shuttered windows and doors that visually connect them to the internal courtyards. These operable louvered shutters draw cool breezes from the courtyards into the bedrooms, increasing cross-ventilation throughout the house and keeping the internal microclimate cool. Additionally, the teak finish adds warmth to the overall house design. The material palette is intentionally minimal, featuring salvaged and refurbished teak-finished windows from the client's previous home, mirror-finished Kota stone flooring, exposed concrete ceilings, and an exposed brick perforated screen along the sides.

Save this picture!
A Dialogue with the Past House / A Threshold - Image 9 of 35
© Atik Bheda
Save this picture!
A Dialogue with the Past House / A Threshold - Image 35 of 35
Section 03

The exposed brick-perforated screen, featuring built-in planters, serves as a buffer against the harsh southern sun. This multifunctional design helps maintain a cool microclimate within the home throughout the year. The design reflects the client's nostalgic childhood memories by reusing black basalt stone from the client's former home and incorporating exposed brick walls and screens. This materiality also blends seamlessly with the neighboring vernacular architecture, paying homage to the past.

Save this picture!
A Dialogue with the Past House / A Threshold - Exterior Photography, Windows, Brick
© Atik Bheda

Below are a few advantages of this brick screen:

  1. Lowering surface temperatures through the process of evaporative cooling.
  2. Cooling the local air temperature.
  3. Purifying the air, promoting cleaner and fresher surroundings.
  4. Assisting in absorbing carbon dioxide from the atmosphere.
  5. Absorbing and diminishing noise levels.
  6. Providing visual screening, creating a sense of privacy and tranquillity for both residents and passersby.
  7. Enabling occupants and passersby to observe and experience seasonal changes, fostering a deeper connection with nature, and maintaining biodiversity, attracting many birds, butterflies, etc.

Save this picture!
A Dialogue with the Past House / A Threshold - Image 21 of 35
© Atik Bheda

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
A Threshold
Office

Materials

ConcreteBrick

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesIndia

Materials and Tags

ConcreteBrickProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesIndia
Cite: "A Dialogue with the Past House / A Threshold" 18 Jul 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1018924/a-dialogue-with-the-past-house-a-threshold> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Free Standing LightsCheck the latest Free Standing LightsCheck the latest Free Standing Lights

Check the latest Free Standing Lights

Check the latest ChandeliersCheck the latest ChandeliersCheck the latest Chandeliers

Check the latest Chandeliers

Top #Tags