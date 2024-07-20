Farby Apartment / Makhno Studio

+ 14

Text description provided by the architects. Farby Apartment is a two-story family nest in the center of Kyiv that combines different styles, aesthetic trends and shades of art. It is both a serious, high-quality, functional design and a whimsical and playful art space at the same time. The space combines both restraint and "adulthood" with eccentricity and childlike openness. The intertwining styles make the apartment an ideal family nest, satisfying the needs and desires of each member. The apartment has two floors, the 1st floor - the guest area, including a living room-kitchen and guest bedroom and the 2nd floor - the master area consisting of a master bedroom with a terrace and a children's room.

The eclectic living room combines several styles and colors, creating a unique atmosphere - The kitchen area is executed in warm dark shades and multifaceted patterns, where extravagance becomes cozy. The highlight is the signature 3D Skelja tiles on the wall and custom-made Makhno lamps created exclusively for this project. The dining area features chocolate tones and the unique Polar Night lamp. The recreation area is greeted by a luxurious soft Baxter sofa and a two-meter-high Kharma floor lamp. The unique art sculpture Dido Chub safeguards the home's coziness. Walnut veneer on the walls complements the composition, creating a sense of warmth and naturalness, typical of Scandinavian design.

The stairs to the second floor, made of glass and metal, continue the minimalist theme of the interior. The picture is complemented by an equally non-trivial dressing room decorated with inventive patterns of volumetric Urii art tiles. The space is filled with natural warmth thanks to the panoramic windows, which create a sense of openness. The dark shades of the interior effectively balance the room's abundant light.

The guest bedroom combines art elements: artistic copper plaster on the front wall, paintings on the other walls, and handcrafted Volcano ceramic lights. All together, they create a unique atmosphere in the room, exciting the guests' imagination. The highlight of the minimalist guest bathroom is the black handmade ceramic sinks, adding uniqueness and style to the interior. One-piece multi-liter clay tanks with natural curves are a successful experiment of our ceramists. The black metal-glass stairs, along with dark gray paintings on the plastered walls in contrast with the light wooden floor and white ceiling - create a dynamic atmosphere. The energy-saving lighting accentuates this dynamic.

The master bedroom is an example of minimalism: a "bare" ceiling, panoramic windows instead of walls, and a large leather bed of about 10 m². The adjacent bathroom is complemented by a warm wooden background, creating coziness. An extraordinary room decorated with "cosmic" wallpaper, an asteroid lamp Khmara, and Wheat art tiles will become an ideal space for a child eager to explore the universe. The tile, whose reflections form almost intergalactic rays, also covers the walls of the bathroom. The bathtub is integrated into a waterproof material structure, and above it hangs some of the most unusual lights from the Makhno collection - Medusa, resembling oceanic or cosmic jellyfish. The terrace, designed for quiet tea parties, is decorated with bent copper on the walls and exclusive ceramic planters on the floor, adding uniqueness to the space.