Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2024 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Public Space
  4. United States
  5. Jade Alley / Daniel Toole Architecture

Jade Alley / Daniel Toole Architecture

Save

Jade Alley / Daniel Toole Architecture - Exterior Photography, FacadeJade Alley / Daniel Toole Architecture - Exterior Photography, Facade, ArchJade Alley / Daniel Toole Architecture - Image 4 of 25Jade Alley / Daniel Toole Architecture - Interior Photography, Facade, Arch, ArcadeJade Alley / Daniel Toole Architecture - More Images+ 20

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Public Space
Miami, United States
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Jade Alley / Daniel Toole Architecture - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Heywood Chan

Text description provided by the architects. An intervention within a recently revitalized district of Miami, Jade Alley elevates an alleyway into an iconic public place. The project is in the Miami Design District, an area north of downtown Miami that was once pineapple farms, then furniture warehouses, and recently has been revitalized into a major destination with a unique mix of art, retail, fashion, dining, design, and architecture. Through a visionary development and planning team, the district has grown in multiple phases adding new buildings and public spaces, while preserving pieces of the existing fabric. This project revitalizes a leftover alley within this unique neighborhood.

Save this picture!
Jade Alley / Daniel Toole Architecture - Interior Photography, Stairs, Windows
© Heywood Chan
Save this picture!
Jade Alley / Daniel Toole Architecture - Image 4 of 25
© Heywood Chan

When we began the project, this alley was surrounded by trash rooms, dumpsters, mechanical rooms, transformers, and haphazard parking. The design concept grows out of a ruin-like composition of various-sized concrete parabolic arches inserted into the alley, like a miniature viaduct that becomes a new urban structure unifying the future and past - bringing new form, scale, rhythm, and order to the space.

Save this picture!
Jade Alley / Daniel Toole Architecture - Exterior Photography, Facade, Arch
© Heywood Chan

Cast in rough-sawn board forms, the project seeks to draw from and preserve the rough and informal atmosphere of the original alleyway. The parabolic arch geometry was applied in various ways to new storefronts along the alley and scaled down to transform the trash and mechanical rooms of the existing Moore building into small retail and dining spaces to be leased by local businesses. Flowering trees and lush regional plantings throughout create a comfortable microclimate where people find relief from the Miami heat.

Save this picture!
Jade Alley / Daniel Toole Architecture - Interior Photography, Facade, Arch, Arcade
© Robin Hill
Save this picture!
Jade Alley / Daniel Toole Architecture - Image 25 of 25
Illustration - Alley in District Context
Save this picture!
Jade Alley / Daniel Toole Architecture - Exterior Photography, Facade, Arch, Column
© Heywood Chan

As the neighborhood develops, the alley catalyzes new forms of gathering and community expression. Jade Alley is the only space in the district that allows smaller locally-owned businesses the opportunity to have affordable rents in an otherwise international luxury brand-dominated streetscape. In addition to regional and global visitors, Jade Alley also serves as the favorite spot for local workers to take their breaks, as well as students from the local design and fashion magnet high school to enjoy time between classes. An evolving series of murals and art installations by local and global artists such as Virgil Abloh, along with free activities including art walks, family craft days, maker markets, group yoga, and musical performances have cemented this space into Miami’s cultural scene, and it has only continued to thrive during the pandemic.

Save this picture!
Jade Alley / Daniel Toole Architecture - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Robin Hill

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Miami, United States

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Daniel Toole Architecture
Office

Material

Concrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsUrbanismUrban DesignPublic SpaceUnited States

Materials and Tags

ConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsUrbanismUrban DesignPublic SpaceUnited States
Cite: "Jade Alley / Daniel Toole Architecture" 16 Jul 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1018908/jade-alley-daniel-toole-architecture-plus-sb-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Waterspout FountainsCheck the latest Waterspout FountainsCheck the latest Waterspout Fountains

Check the latest Waterspout Fountains

Check the latest Street LightsCheck the latest Street LightsCheck the latest Street Lights

Check the latest Street Lights

Top #Tags