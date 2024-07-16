Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
Tokyo Node Café and Lab / Jo Nagasaka + Schemata Architects

Tokyo Node Café and Lab / Jo Nagasaka + Schemata Architects - Interior Photography, Chair, BeamTokyo Node Café and Lab / Jo Nagasaka + Schemata Architects - Interior Photography, Table, Chair, BeamTokyo Node Café and Lab / Jo Nagasaka + Schemata Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadeTokyo Node Café and Lab / Jo Nagasaka + Schemata Architects - More Images

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Coffee Shop, Coffee Shop Interiors
Minato City, Japan
  • Project Team: Shota Miyashita
  • Furniture Design: Ou Ueno, Sho Komiyama
  • Writer: Shota Miyashita
  • City: Minato City
  • Country: Japan
Tokyo Node Café and Lab / Jo Nagasaka + Schemata Architects - Image 2 of 19
© Kenta Hasegawa

Text description provided by the architects. TOKYO NODE cafe is a cafe with an attached lab located on the 8th floor of Toranomon Hills Station Tower, a new landmark directly connected to Toranomon Hills Station. This floor serves as the entrance to the “TOKYO NODE” complex that occupies the 8th floor and from the 45th through 49th floors of the building. In this context, the cafe was designed to be a cozy place, like a hideaway in a corner of the skyscraper tower.

Tokyo Node Café and Lab / Jo Nagasaka + Schemata Architects - Interior Photography, Table, Chair, Beam
© Kenta Hasegawa
Tokyo Node Café and Lab / Jo Nagasaka + Schemata Architects - Image 18 of 19
Plan
Tokyo Node Café and Lab / Jo Nagasaka + Schemata Architects - Interior Photography, Chair, Beam
© Kenta Hasegawa

Toranomon Hills Station Tower was designed by Shohei Shigematsu/OMA NY. The pedestrian deck, which creates horizontal movement in this area, and the “TOKYO NODE,” which aims to activate the area vertically, are designed to improve circulation and create a lively atmosphere in the building and the entire district. TOKYO NODE is a new information dissemination base for Mori Building that combines business, art, technology, and entertainment. It is intended to be a “NODE” that connects the world and Japan, between people, and across boundaries. We undertook the interior design of a café, including a lab that would support the activities of TOKYO NODE.

Tokyo Node Café and Lab / Jo Nagasaka + Schemata Architects - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Chair, Beam, Windows
© Kenta Hasegawa
Tokyo Node Café and Lab / Jo Nagasaka + Schemata Architects - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Chair
© Kenta Hasegawa

The 8th floor was designed as the “entrance” to TOKYO NODE, with a red carpet to welcome guests. On the other hand, the lab we designed would be a place to support TOKYO NODE’s activities, requiring an environment where workers can relax and be creative. Therefore, our idea was to create a space that is always open to change, in contrast to the “finished space” of the entire building. Also, since the cafe is relatively far from the ground level, we focused on offering a place where visitors to TOKYO NODE can spend time at leisure rather than a cafe that requires a high seating density. Therefore, we created a space with a sense of generosity by peeling off a part of the “finished space” to contrast its tense atmosphere. We peeled off the red carpet and the ceiling to expose the concrete, raised access floor system, and revealed the substrate to create a space that contrasts with the “finished” world before this point.

Tokyo Node Café and Lab / Jo Nagasaka + Schemata Architects - Image 7 of 19
© Kenta Hasegawa
Tokyo Node Café and Lab / Jo Nagasaka + Schemata Architects - Interior Photography, Dining room, Windows, Chair
© Kenta Hasegawa
Tokyo Node Café and Lab / Jo Nagasaka + Schemata Architects - Image 19 of 19
Section

The red color, an element derived from the red carpet we peeled off, is also used in the interior and furniture, creating a relationship with the space designed by Shohei Shigematsu/OMA NY. Though peeling off has been carried out, the material itself is all new, as this is a newly constructed building, so we used well-used, disparate chairs, varying the density of seating and table sizes and using materials with a sense of warmth to create a relaxing and cozy atmosphere. The lab uses a pole system for engineer’s desks and partitions to accommodate constant change, leaving room for the user to update and modify.

Tokyo Node Café and Lab / Jo Nagasaka + Schemata Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Kenta Hasegawa
Tokyo Node Café and Lab / Jo Nagasaka + Schemata Architects - Image 16 of 19
© Kenta Hasegawa

While utilizing the context of the entire building, our act of “peeling off” rewrites and disrupts a part of it, creating a space that serves as the entrance to TOKYO NODE, bringing together various people and things.

Tokyo Node Café and Lab / Jo Nagasaka + Schemata Architects - Interior Photography, Table, Chair
© Kenta Hasegawa

Project gallery

Project location

Minato City, Japan

About this office
Schemata Architects
Office
Jo Nagasaka
Office

Cite: "Tokyo Node Café and Lab / Jo Nagasaka + Schemata Architects" 16 Jul 2024. ArchDaily.

Top #Tags