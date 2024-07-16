MAXXI NXT Pavilion / Grazzini Tonazzini + Giorgia Colombo Architetto

Save this picture! © Grazzini Tonazzini + Giorgia Colombo Architetto

+ 6

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. MAXXI NXT Pavilion is an installation that combines theatrical architecture with the Aristotelian concept of quintessence.

The installation, conceived as an abstract sculptural volume, is a sequence of vertical screens made of galvanized corrugated sheets, an iridescent device to be explored and discovered. The articulation of the main façade defines a dual spatiality, one external and the other internal.

Externally, the main dimension is that of representation, summarized in the element of the stage and the three staggered screens intended as scenic backdrops. The counterpoint to this external space is the internal one, where, thanks to the presence of a water mirror, the dimension of play and experimentation prevails.