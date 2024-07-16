Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
  MAXXI NXT Pavilion / Grazzini Tonazzini + Giorgia Colombo Architetto

MAXXI NXT Pavilion / Grazzini Tonazzini + Giorgia Colombo Architetto

MAXXI NXT Pavilion / Grazzini Tonazzini + Giorgia Colombo Architetto - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
MAXXI NXT Pavilion / Grazzini Tonazzini + Giorgia Colombo Architetto - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade, Concrete
MAXXI NXT Pavilion / Grazzini Tonazzini + Giorgia Colombo Architetto - Image 4 of 11
MAXXI NXT Pavilion / Grazzini Tonazzini + Giorgia Colombo Architetto - Exterior Photography

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Cultural Architecture, Pavilion
Rome, Italy
MAXXI NXT Pavilion / Grazzini Tonazzini + Giorgia Colombo Architetto - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Grazzini Tonazzini + Giorgia Colombo Architetto

Text description provided by the architects. MAXXI NXT Pavilion is an installation that combines theatrical architecture with the Aristotelian concept of quintessence.

MAXXI NXT Pavilion / Grazzini Tonazzini + Giorgia Colombo Architetto - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade, Concrete
© Grazzini Tonazzini + Giorgia Colombo Architetto

The installation, conceived as an abstract sculptural volume, is a sequence of vertical screens made of galvanized corrugated sheets, an iridescent device to be explored and discovered. The articulation of the main façade defines a dual spatiality, one external and the other internal.

MAXXI NXT Pavilion / Grazzini Tonazzini + Giorgia Colombo Architetto - Exterior Photography
© Grazzini Tonazzini + Giorgia Colombo Architetto
MAXXI NXT Pavilion / Grazzini Tonazzini + Giorgia Colombo Architetto - Image 4 of 11
© Grazzini Tonazzini + Giorgia Colombo Architetto

Externally, the main dimension is that of representation, summarized in the element of the stage and the three staggered screens intended as scenic backdrops. The counterpoint to this external space is the internal one, where, thanks to the presence of a water mirror, the dimension of play and experimentation prevails.

MAXXI NXT Pavilion / Grazzini Tonazzini + Giorgia Colombo Architetto - Exterior Photography
© Grazzini Tonazzini + Giorgia Colombo Architetto

Project location

Address:Rome, Italy

Grazzini Tonazzini
Giorgia Colombo Architetto
Steel

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCultural ArchitectureMuseums & ExhibitPavilionItaly

Cite: "MAXXI NXT Pavilion / Grazzini Tonazzini + Giorgia Colombo Architetto" 16 Jul 2024. ArchDaily.

