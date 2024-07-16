Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2024 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Coffee Shop
  4. Vietnam
  5. LAPH Cafe / 3fconcept

LAPH Cafe / 3fconcept

Save

LAPH Cafe / 3fconcept - Image 2 of 32LAPH Cafe / 3fconcept - Image 3 of 32LAPH Cafe / 3fconcept - Interior Photography, Table, Shelving, Chair, WindowsLAPH Cafe / 3fconcept - Exterior Photography, GardenLAPH Cafe / 3fconcept - More Images+ 27

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Coffee Shop
Hue, Vietnam
  • Architects: 3fconcept
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  208
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Nguyen Dang Hieu
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  American Standard, Ghe Cong, Kova, Panasonic
  • Lead Architect: Phan Nhat Hung
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
LAPH Cafe / 3fconcept - Image 6 of 32
© Nguyen Dang Hieu

“Café-Cóc” – in Vietnamese, this term refers to a budget-friendly coffee shop with low seating that can be easily folded and set up as needed. It's a place where people can quickly and conveniently drop by, order a drink, sip alone or with friends, and then go about their day.

Save this picture!
LAPH Cafe / 3fconcept - Image 3 of 32
© Nguyen Dang Hieu
Save this picture!
LAPH Cafe / 3fconcept - Image 29 of 32
Plan - Ground Floor
Save this picture!
LAPH Cafe / 3fconcept - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Chair
© Nguyen Dang Hieu
Save this picture!
LAPH Cafe / 3fconcept - Interior Photography, Table, Shelving, Chair, Windows
© Nguyen Dang Hieu

This coffee shop is renovated from the two lower floors of an existing house, located on a quiet street next to a beautiful school with a history of nearly 130 years. We aimed to design a coffee shop in the humble style of a “Café-Cóc,” combined with an interior that exudes a classic and luxurious vibe, creating a unique blend suitable for diverse customers.

Save this picture!
LAPH Cafe / 3fconcept - Image 2 of 32
© Nguyen Dang Hieu
Save this picture!
LAPH Cafe / 3fconcept - Image 31 of 32
Diagram
Save this picture!
LAPH Cafe / 3fconcept - Interior Photography, Table, Chair, Beam
© Nguyen Dang Hieu

Level 1 and the façade are designed in the “Café-Cóc” style, featuring various levels of seating, ensuring everyone has a view of the street and the school ahead. The seating consists of low tables and chairs, complemented by raw wooden walls and a beige color scheme, fostering a friendly and comfortable atmosphere. We placed three large trees in the front seating area, SUSPENDED IN THE AIR.

Save this picture!
LAPH Cafe / 3fconcept - Exterior Photography, Garden
© Nguyen Dang Hieu
Save this picture!
LAPH Cafe / 3fconcept - Image 28 of 32
Sketch

This concept creates a hanging garden for the lower floor and provides shade for the upper floor while saving space. We first designed the second-floor balcony with a steel structure to suspend such large trees. The columns consist of four V-shaped steel bars welded directly to I-beams encased in wood. The floor is constructed with a dense network of steel boxes, and the wooden planting frames are hung directly on this floor framework. The irrigation drainage system flows through the bottom of the planting beds, runs along small pipes beside the steel beams, and then down to the ground. The bar counter uses the same material as the floor, combined with a seamless effect on the counter legs for continuity.

Save this picture!
LAPH Cafe / 3fconcept - Image 10 of 32
© Nguyen Dang Hieu
Save this picture!
LAPH Cafe / 3fconcept - Interior Photography, Facade, Chair
© Nguyen Dang Hieu

In contrast to the free, somewhat bustling atmosphere below, Level 2 is designed as a library, offering a warm, quiet, and enclosed space. However, it still features many windows – a sophisticated blend of classical and modern design – that opens up to the large green trees outside. The second-floor balcony is still in use, but most guests prefer to sit inside, looking out at the trees rising from below, treating the balcony area like a pavilion. This is an example of how architecture shapes behavior in ways we couldn’t have fully anticipated during the design process.

Save this picture!
LAPH Cafe / 3fconcept - Image 23 of 32
© Nguyen Dang Hieu

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Hue, Vietnam

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
3fconcept
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureRestaurants & BarsCoffee ShopVietnam
Cite: "LAPH Cafe / 3fconcept" 16 Jul 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1018860/laph-cafe-3fconcept> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Dining Table AccessoriesCheck the latest Dining Table AccessoriesCheck the latest Dining Table Accessories

Check the latest Dining Table Accessories

Check the latest Chaise LonguesCheck the latest Chaise LonguesCheck the latest Chaise Longues

Check the latest Chaise Longues

Top #Tags