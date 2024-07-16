Haus aa / Aaron Nieh Workshop

+ 16

City: Kaohsiung

Country: Taiwan

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. This project grows on the concept of Aaron Nieh Workshop: to dissolve the form of space, avoid “becoming,” but embrace the occasional perching and happening. Located in The Pier 2 Base, the space was transformed from an old First Bank warehouse.

We want to inherit the space's story by keeping the originally exposed structure and the old number marks on the warehouse. All repaired surfaces are plastered and painted to match the aging space, making the chill and nourishing atmosphere consistent.

The functional areas are defined with cubic to form a more personal space. However, the enclosures are deformed with openings to keep the connection and make the ideas frequently exchanged. The sensation of the space is also enhanced by the collision between these cubical volumes, stainless steel countertops, and the rough concrete structure.

A pair of to-the-ceiling windows let sunlight in and travel between reflections. The organic outdoor scenes riding on lights can, therefore, interact with the geometric interior space. This conversation between in and out and the flow of lights and shadows eventually deconstructs the form of the columns covered with mirrors. An untamed, fluid space is born between layers of spaces, the vagueness of lights, and the track of daily office life.