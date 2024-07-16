Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2024 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Educational Architecture
  4. Australia
  5. University of Melbourne Student Pavilion / KoningEizenberg Architecture

University of Melbourne Student Pavilion / KoningEizenberg Architecture

Save

University of Melbourne Student Pavilion / KoningEizenberg Architecture - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadeUniversity of Melbourne Student Pavilion / KoningEizenberg Architecture - Image 3 of 15University of Melbourne Student Pavilion / KoningEizenberg Architecture - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade, HandrailUniversity of Melbourne Student Pavilion / KoningEizenberg Architecture - Exterior Photography, Facade, HandrailUniversity of Melbourne Student Pavilion / KoningEizenberg Architecture - More Images+ 10

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Educational Architecture, Other Facilities
Parkville, Australia
  • Design Team: Nathan Bishop AIA - LEED AP (Principal), Kara Biczykowski (Designer)
  • Lead Team: Julie Eizenberg FAIA - LFRAIA (Founding Principal), Lily McBride-Stephens (Project Manager)
  • City: Parkville
  • Country: Australia
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
University of Melbourne Student Pavilion / KoningEizenberg Architecture - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Peter Bennetts

Text description provided by the architects. Driven by student input on diversity, gender equity, well-being, and sustainability, the Student Pavilion provides a home on the University of Melbourne campus for students to study and linger. Located within the new Student Precinct, it expands services for commuter students by providing informal dining, study, arts, meeting and event spaces that they can use at liberty during the day.

Save this picture!
University of Melbourne Student Pavilion / KoningEizenberg Architecture - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows
© Peter Bennetts

Containing spaces that focus exclusively on welcome and inclusion, the Pavilion offers relaxed and robust settings for student life, free of classrooms. Occupiable outdoor spaces, projecting balconies, rooftop gardens, and exterior circulation on all levels create a hub of visible activity.

Save this picture!
University of Melbourne Student Pavilion / KoningEizenberg Architecture - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Peter Bennetts
Save this picture!
University of Melbourne Student Pavilion / KoningEizenberg Architecture - Image 3 of 15
© Peter Bennetts

The design of the building features an exposed concrete skeleton, combined with sustainably harvested wood, to create an exuberant and environmentally progressive identity. Shaped columns sculpt the interior spaces, rising from the ground to the rooftop to support the concrete floors and roof.

Save this picture!
University of Melbourne Student Pavilion / KoningEizenberg Architecture - Interior Photography, Stairs
© Peter Bennetts

The building’s expression is reinforced by the use of sustainable materials as well as visible passive and active environmental strategies. Sustainable features and gestures of inclusion merge in the building’s most distinctive features: photovoltaics shade a rooftop landscaped outdoor space, large expanses of glazing offer visibility inside and out, seating spills from the indoors to the outdoors at all levels, wood siding highlights nature, and the circulation is organized to extend a strong invitation to all students that they are free to use the whole building.

Save this picture!
University of Melbourne Student Pavilion / KoningEizenberg Architecture - Exterior Photography, Facade, Handrail
© Peter Bennetts
Save this picture!
University of Melbourne Student Pavilion / KoningEizenberg Architecture - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade, Handrail
© Peter Bennetts

The building is part of a master plan effort (designed in collaboration with local architects) to create a Student Precinct with updated campus amenities. The Precinct also aims to reinstate the precolonial landscape and highlight the cultural significance of its traditional owners. The University is pursuing a GBC Australia “6-Star” rating, equivalent to LEED Platinum.

Save this picture!
University of Melbourne Student Pavilion / KoningEizenberg Architecture - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Peter Bennetts

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Parkville, Australia

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
KoningEizenberg Architecture
Office

Materials

WoodConcrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsEducational ArchitectureOther facilitiesAustralia

Materials and Tags

WoodConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsEducational ArchitectureOther facilitiesAustralia
Cite: "University of Melbourne Student Pavilion / KoningEizenberg Architecture" 16 Jul 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1018849/university-of-melbourne-student-pavilion-koningeizenberg-architecture> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest DesksCheck the latest DesksCheck the latest Desks

Check the latest Desks

Check the latest Desk AccessoriesCheck the latest Desk AccessoriesCheck the latest Desk Accessories

Check the latest Desk Accessories

Top #Tags