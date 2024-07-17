Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
  5. Îlot Saint-Germain Building / François Brugel Architectes Associés + h2o archtiectes + Antoine Regnault Architecture + Elise et Martin Hennebicque Paysagistes

Îlot Saint-Germain Building / François Brugel Architectes Associés + h2o archtiectes + Antoine Regnault Architecture + Elise et Martin Hennebicque Paysagistes

Îlot Saint-Germain Building / François Brugel Architectes Associés + h2o archtiectes + Antoine Regnault Architecture + Elise et Martin Hennebicque Paysagistes

Mixed Use Architecture, Residential Architecture, Social Housing
Paris, France
  • Housing Project Team: François Brugel Architectes Associés, h2o architectes
  • Sport Amenities, Kindergarten And Garden Project Team: Antoine Regnault Architecture
  • Landscape Design: Elise & Martin Hennebicque
  • Services And High Environmental Quality: Inex
  • Mass Catering: PK Ingénierie
  • Work Safety: Acces
  • Surveyor: AXIO
  • City: Paris
  • Country: France
Îlot Saint-Germain Building / François Brugel Architectes Associés + h2o archtiectes + Antoine Regnault Architecture + Elise et Martin Hennebicque Paysagistes - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Jared Chulski
© Jared Chulski

Text description provided by the architects. The transformation of the former offices of the Ministry of the Armed Forces into social housing, a childcare center, a gymnasium, and a garden, makes the îlot Saint-Germain a successful example of urban renovation. 254 new social housing units have been created at the heart of the 7th arrondissement of Paris and allowed the transformation of an office building into newly high-quality housing units, providing the inhabitants with outdoor spaces and balconies.

Îlot Saint-Germain Building / François Brugel Architectes Associés + h2o archtiectes + Antoine Regnault Architecture + Elise et Martin Hennebicque Paysagistes - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Jared Chulski
© Jared Chulski

Everything began with the move of the offices of the Ministry of the Armed Forces from the îlot Saint-Germain which was composed of buildings from different periods, while two buildings remained in the hand of the Ministry. Therefore, one of the main challenges was to implement a balanced cohabitation between the new housing units (13 015 m²) spread into two buildings, and their environment.

Îlot Saint-Germain Building / François Brugel Architectes Associés + h2o archtiectes + Antoine Regnault Architecture + Elise et Martin Hennebicque Paysagistes - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Jared Chulski
© Jared Chulski
Plan - Building 200
Plan - Building 200
© Jared Chulski
© Jared Chulski

One is an 18th-century Parisian building, giving onto the street (n° 10 and 100). The other is an office building, at the heart of the plot, built in 1960 (n° 200). The rehabilitation and transformation have been approached from two different directions, one technical and the other rational. The proposed housing is the result of research and experiences that seek to define what good housing must offer: brightness, flexibility, openness to its immediate environment, efficiency, flexibility and adaptability to contemporary ways of life. The historic character of buildings 10 and 100 offers many advantages. The decorative elements and the proportions of the interior volumes have been restored to improve the architectural quality of the apartments. Those considered to be of lesser quality (first floor, attic) are treated with particular care to enhance their comfort. With the creation of a concrete double-skin on the south and west facades of building 200, we provided the housings with exterior spaces and achieved to requalify the former office building into a housing block. All domestic activities are assumed: one can imagine this space as an extension to the garden, loggia, or terrace, representing the idea of the outdoor room.

Îlot Saint-Germain Building / François Brugel Architectes Associés + h2o archtiectes + Antoine Regnault Architecture + Elise et Martin Hennebicque Paysagistes - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Jared Chulski
© Jared Chulski

The conservation of existing structures was the project’s high point. In buildings 10-100, the loadbearing stone masonry façades have been repaired and the wooden floors reinforced. The post-beam-concrete structure of Building 200 has been conserved and the joist-hollow block floors renovated. The existing stone envelope is an advantage, of its color, materiality, and durability. Depending on the level of damage, the stones and façades were cleaned, consolidated, or restored using plugs or replaced. While it might be worth discussing flexibility and systems, it would be worthwhile discussing an architecture able to serve through the years.

Îlot Saint-Germain Building / François Brugel Architectes Associés + h2o archtiectes + Antoine Regnault Architecture + Elise et Martin Hennebicque Paysagistes - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Stéphane Chalmeau
© Stéphane Chalmeau

Project location

Paris, France

h2o architectes
Francois Brugel Architectes Associes
Antoine Regnault Architecture
Elise et Martin Hennebicque Paysagistes
Stone, Concrete

Mixed Use Architecture, Residential Architecture, Social Housing, France

