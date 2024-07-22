"This is Not a Hinge": The New Pivot Door Systems Enabling Creative Minimalism

A pivot door is a swinging door that rotates on a vertical axis; a spindle. It is different from regular hinged doors, where the hinges are attached to the side of the door and the adjacent wall. Even though the pivot door is as old as centuries are long, it is still unknown to many people. However, a recent resurgence in its use has put it front and center as an attractive option for architects, designers and homeowners.

FritsJurgens designs beautiful, innovative and easy-to-install high-end architectural pivot systems that can support doors of almost any material, weighing up to 500 kg, with a width of 4 meters and unlimited height. Their System M+ is an upgrade of the System M pivot hinge. This adjustable pivot hinge features latch control for proper latching and control and adjustability of the movement of pivot doors. In short, it is a next-generation system that offers control over every part of the door movement for both light and heavy pivot doors. See how the System M+ contributes to creative minimalism in the video below.

