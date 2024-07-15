Parametric Architecture August Workshops

We are thrilled to announce our upcoming August workshops in collaboration with our ArchDaily Pluspartner, Parametric Architecture. These workshops have been thoughtfully curated to empower architects, designers, and enthusiasts by providing them with the latest insights and skills in the dynamic realm of parametric design. Guided by industry experts and visionaries, these immersive sessions will explore cutting-edge techniques, innovative tools, and practical applications, creating an inspiring and dynamic learning environment where participants can take their design expertise to unprecedented levels.

As a token of our appreciation, ArchDaily Plus will be entitled to exclusive benefits, including special discounts on any of the workshops offered by Parametric Architecture and one complimentary monthly workshop. Your commitment to advancing architectural innovation seamlessly aligns with the enriching experiences that these workshops promise to deliver. Stay tuned for more information on how you can fully unlock your creative potential and embark on an exciting journey of design exploration in August.

This workshop will guide designers through creating iconic and buildable, energy-efficient architectures, aiming to achieve Operational Net Zero status to reduce their impact on climate change. We will focus on studying a new workflow that merges free-form geometry modeling, parametric design, and environmental analysis to enhance the passive behavior of a building geometry while integrating renewables on-site. This workshop will equip designers with a radical new way of creating free-form geometry buildings to define the next generation of iconic, carbon-neutral architectures, with the vision of helping to reduce the associated carbon emissions of the construction sector.

Instructor: Carlos Bausa Martinez

Date: August 3 – 4, 2024

Time: 12:00 – 15:00 GMT

Format: Online on Zoom

Duration: 2 Session (6 Hours)

Registration Deadline: August 2, 2024

This workshop anticipates and simulates fabrication outcomes before using actual manufacturing tools. Participants will learn how to simulate robotic movements interacting with physical objects, enabling the exploration of computational dynamic forms. This process allows us to evaluate the application of these forms effectively at an architectural scale.

Instructor: Claudia Campuzano

Date: August 10 – 11, 2024

Time: 14:00 – 18:00 GMT

Format: Online on Zoom

Duration: 2 Session (8 Hours)

Registration Deadline: August 9, 2024

This workshop aims to empower you with the skills to push the boundaries of this technology, enabling you to create innovative and unique designs. Throughout this workshop, participants will quickly learn the basics of 3D printing, including different materials and essential parameters, followed by extensive manipulation of these parameters. We’ll go beyond the default settings of slicing software by generating custom G-Codes with Grasshopper. Students will be able to experiment with and optimize the printing process to suit their creative needs.

Instructor: Victoria Roznowski

Date: August 17 – 18, 2024

Time: 11:00 – 15:00 GMT

Format: Online on Zoom

Duration: 2 Session (8 Hours)

Registration Deadline: August 16, 2024

Computational Design: NEXT is a joint effort by some of the world’s leading experts in computational design to create an online learning platform that will also serve as a full-fledged online conference. ParametricArchitecture (PA), one of the leading media platforms concentrating on computational design and its different subsets, will host the event, including conversations, dialogues, tutorials, and mentoring to a worldwide audience via thought-provoking and relevant speeches.

Date: August 24 – 25, 2024

Time: 12:00 – 20:45 GMT

Format: Online on Zoom

Duration: Two Days Conference (18 Hours)

Hosts: Hamid Hassanzadeh, and Michael Pryor

Registration Deadline: August 23, 2024

This workshop will explore the cutting-edge techniques of multiview diffusion models conditioned on camera paths for 3D scene generation. We will dive into the latest methods for representing 3D scenes and geometry and investigate how current research in 3D generative AI leverages pre-trained image and video models for a 3D generation. Participants will learn how to use text and image inputs to generate scenes, which will then be imported into Unreal Engine for post-production and to create a concept reel.

Instructor: Daniel Escobar

Date: August 31 – September 1, 2024

Time: 15:00 – 19:00 GMT

Format: Online on Zoom

Duration: 2 Session (8 Hours)

Registration Deadline: August 30, 2024

