Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2024 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Installations & Structures
  4. Indonesia
  5. Pusaran Ocean Deck / RAD+ar (Research Artistic Design + architecture)

Pusaran Ocean Deck / RAD+ar (Research Artistic Design + architecture)

Save

Pusaran Ocean Deck / RAD+ar (Research Artistic Design + architecture) - Image 2 of 29Pusaran Ocean Deck / RAD+ar (Research Artistic Design + architecture) - Image 3 of 29Pusaran Ocean Deck / RAD+ar (Research Artistic Design + architecture) - Interior PhotographyPusaran Ocean Deck / RAD+ar (Research Artistic Design + architecture) - Image 5 of 29Pusaran Ocean Deck / RAD+ar (Research Artistic Design + architecture) - More Images+ 24

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Installations & Structures, Public Architecture
Indonesia
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Pusaran Ocean Deck / RAD+ar (Research Artistic Design + architecture) - Image 3 of 29
© William Sutanto

Text description provided by the architects. Pusaran is an experiment aimed at understanding how to construct a space in the middle of the ocean using only reclaimed ironwood in its vernacular system. Located on a private island in the Karimun Jawa archipelago, the client wanted to expand their existing shark observation pool into more tourist-friendly spaces despite the challenging site that is generally considered unsuitable for construction without any intervention to the ocean floor.

Save this picture!
Pusaran Ocean Deck / RAD+ar (Research Artistic Design + architecture) - Image 2 of 29
© William Sutanto
Save this picture!
Pusaran Ocean Deck / RAD+ar (Research Artistic Design + architecture) - Image 22 of 29
Whirlpool of Shark Diagram
Save this picture!
Pusaran Ocean Deck / RAD+ar (Research Artistic Design + architecture) - Image 8 of 29
© William Sutanto

Pusaran, which means "whirlpool" in Bahasa Indonesia, consists of locally sourced reuse timber that forms multi-level activity areas while avoiding disturbance to the water biota underneath. The concept was to create an ocean observation deck that floats in the middle of the sea, offering various water activities for visitors to enjoy from morning to sunset, including diving, water sports, a tanning deck, and a praying deck. The goal was to provide entertainment and education while ensuring the preservation of the local ecosystem.

Save this picture!
Pusaran Ocean Deck / RAD+ar (Research Artistic Design + architecture) - Exterior Photography, Coast
© William Sutanto
Save this picture!
Pusaran Ocean Deck / RAD+ar (Research Artistic Design + architecture) - Image 24 of 29
Plan - Ground Floor
Save this picture!
Pusaran Ocean Deck / RAD+ar (Research Artistic Design + architecture) - Interior Photography, Beam
© William Sutanto

In a time when water constructions are often made of heavy, less corrosive concrete structures, with little consideration for the impact on the waterscape, Pusaran aims to achieve an ever-changing parametric space and shadow play using 100% vernacular timber construction that can last a lifetime.

Save this picture!
Pusaran Ocean Deck / RAD+ar (Research Artistic Design + architecture) - Image 18 of 29
© William Sutanto
Save this picture!
Pusaran Ocean Deck / RAD+ar (Research Artistic Design + architecture) - Image 26 of 29
Diagram

The design of Pusaran represents the waves and the centralized activities of the existing shark observation pool. The swirling ironwood structures start from the decking and extend to diagonal structures and facades, which act as windbreakers and shades for visitors. The roof even doubles as a water-jump runway. Built on the foundation of the existing shark observation pool, Pusaran combines glass floors and railings to showcase the beauty of the corals planted and grown by visitors and the owner. With hidden storage spaces in between, Pusaran serves as an educational deck for observing the workings of the ocean, winds, and natural biota in the open waters of Karimun Jawa.

Save this picture!
Pusaran Ocean Deck / RAD+ar (Research Artistic Design + architecture) - Image 17 of 29
© William Sutanto
Save this picture!
Pusaran Ocean Deck / RAD+ar (Research Artistic Design + architecture) - Image 14 of 29
© William Sutanto

Considering the Muslim faith of the majority of Karimun Jawa's inhabitants, Pusaran includes a separate praying deck facing Kabaa. This design feature creates a new realm of spiritual public space that connects deeply with nature and floats in the middle of the ocean.

Save this picture!
Pusaran Ocean Deck / RAD+ar (Research Artistic Design + architecture) - Image 5 of 29
© William Sutanto
Save this picture!
Pusaran Ocean Deck / RAD+ar (Research Artistic Design + architecture) - Image 28 of 29
Section 01
Save this picture!
Pusaran Ocean Deck / RAD+ar (Research Artistic Design + architecture) - Interior Photography
© William Sutanto

The idea behind Pusaran is to allow the natural ecosystem of existing corals (diving spots) and newly planted corals to coexist with various water activities, providing entertainment and education while maintaining visitor comfort. Pusaran is part of the RAD+ar prototype that aims to decentralize more sustainable construction practices throughout Indonesia. Designed with an open layout and using a single reclaimed material, it serves as a demonstration of how simple construction can be a sustainable asset, both entertaining and educating tourists in Karimun Jawa.

Save this picture!
Pusaran Ocean Deck / RAD+ar (Research Artistic Design + architecture) - Image 6 of 29
© William Sutanto

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:, Indonesia

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
RAD+ar (Research Artistic Design + architecture)
Office

Material

Wood

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsInstallations & StructuresLandscape ArchitecturePublic ArchitectureIndonesia

Materials and Tags

WoodProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsInstallations & StructuresLandscape ArchitecturePublic ArchitectureIndonesia
Cite: "Pusaran Ocean Deck / RAD+ar (Research Artistic Design + architecture)" 12 Jul 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1018760/pusaran-ocean-deck-rad-plus-ar-research-artistic-design-plus-architecture> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Street LightsCheck the latest Street LightsCheck the latest Street Lights

Check the latest Street Lights

Check the latest Bollard LightsCheck the latest Bollard LightsCheck the latest Bollard Lights

Check the latest Bollard Lights

Top #Tags