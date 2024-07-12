Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
Sterrenbos Youth Building / Atelier Vens Vanbelle

Sterrenbos Youth Building / Atelier Vens Vanbelle

Youth Center, Public Architecture, Community
Nazareth, Belgium
  • Architects: Atelier Vens Vanbelle
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  653
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Lead Architects: Dries Vens, Maarten Vanbelle
Sterrenbos Youth Building / Atelier Vens Vanbelle - Exterior Photography, Windows

Text description provided by the architects. The former youth infrastructure was completely outdated and the municipal council wanted to construct a new building on the site. In addition to the youth infrastructure, there is a former football field, a tennis club and a playground here, but all these entities were isolated from each other. To eliminate the bottlenecks on the site, an alternative and clear scenario was devised for the new building, whereby the site was also designed and delimited in a fascinating and readable way.

Sterrenbos Youth Building / Atelier Vens Vanbelle - Image 6 of 23
Sterrenbos Youth Building / Atelier Vens Vanbelle - Image 22 of 23
Plan 2
Sterrenbos Youth Building / Atelier Vens Vanbelle - Image 7 of 23

The new construction is simple and clear: a long concrete base was constructed on the side of the site containing large storage spaces and a sanitary block. This took into account the smooth supply and removal of large equipment (tents, lashing poles, play equipment). Two simple but elegant volumes were placed on this concrete base. This houses the heated rooms, which are spacious and comfortable. Homely materials and colors were chosen for the interior. The facades of the two volumes consist of planking with a characterful deep red color. One large roof made of transparent polycarbonate sheets was built over these interior spaces. This roof creates a covered gallery with benches next to the interior spaces, and between the two red building volumes, the roof forms a covered outdoor space that connects to the gallery. All interior spaces open directly onto the gallery, making circulation very clear and efficient. The red facade planks in combination with the wooden structure of the gallery have a warm and familiar appearance, which is inviting.

Sterrenbos Youth Building / Atelier Vens Vanbelle - Exterior Photography
Sterrenbos Youth Building / Atelier Vens Vanbelle - Image 23 of 23
Section
Sterrenbos Youth Building / Atelier Vens Vanbelle - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair

The ground level was raised against the walls of the concrete plinth to the level of the covered gallery. This new hill makes the building look light and elegant, and it clearly defines the site. This intervention allows the site to be experienced and used in different ways: the new relief encourages playing, looking out, moving, etc. The slope also makes the building easily and smoothly accessible from all sides and a parking zone for the disabled was provided next to the building. A staircase and a wheelchair ramp start here and connect to the covered outdoor area. A small amphitheater was also incorporated into the hill with an entrance in the middle to the sanitary block and storage areas.

Sterrenbos Youth Building / Atelier Vens Vanbelle - Interior Photography, Beam

Due to its location and open character, the building is easily accessible to local residents and the infrastructure can also be used by other target groups such as local associations. The new building invites you to use it and with its new location it fits in better with the site and the play forest. Soft paths have been created for bicycle and pedestrian traffic, as well as several semi-paved areas for vehicles (fire brigade, deliveries, etc). This gentle approach immediately made the building easily accessible and strengthened the site in its entirety.

Sterrenbos Youth Building / Atelier Vens Vanbelle - Image 9 of 23

Project gallery

Project location

Address:Nazareth, Belgium

Cite: "Sterrenbos Youth Building / Atelier Vens Vanbelle" 12 Jul 2024. ArchDaily.

